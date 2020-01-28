KILEEN — Facing a Killeen team that snapped an 11-game district losing streak last Friday, the Temple Tem-Cats refused to allow the Lady Kangaroos to put together a winning streak Tuesday night.
Temple used an 18-2 run in the third quarter to pull away and cruised to a 59-39 win over Killeen, propelling the Tem-Cats into fourth place in the District 12-6A standings.
“They understand the importance of every game from here on out,” Temple coach RaShonta LeBlanc said of her players. “We started off slow, but it was a good win.”
The Tem-Cats (20-11, 7-5) moved a half-game ahead of Copperas Cove — which lost to Hewitt Midway on Tuesday — in the battle for the district’s final playoff spot. The two meet in the final regular-season contest Feb. 11 in Cove, which won the first meeting 61-53.
For the district finale to have any meaning, the Tem-Cats knew they had to stay on track and not overlook the Lady Roos (4-24, 1-12), who entered the contest in last place but with high hopes after Friday’s win over Killeen Shoemaker.
“We definitely needed a win,” Killeen coach Jennifer Graham said. “It’s been a very trying year so we needed a win, but we should have come out a lot better.”
The contest was slow going for both teams early on, with the Lady Roos leading 9-5 after the first quarter before Temple went up 27-22 by the end of a first half in which the teams combined to shoot 35 free throws.
The early fouls forced LeBlanc to sit a couple of starters in the first quarter, which helped keep the game close.
“It’s tough when you have people with two fouls in the first quarter,” LeBlanc said. “It switches the flow of the game, and you have to make adjustments as you go.”
The starters took over in the second half, when Wilashia Burleson and Aniah Hall combined for 14 of the Tem-Cats’ 18 points in the third.
“Everybody knows who (Burleson is),” Graham said. “There is no hiding her. She did exactly what she’s been doing for years. If she wants to put the ball in the basket, she puts the ball in the basket.
“And (Hall) is phenomenal. She can definitely get the ball and score. We didn’t do a good job guarding the back side.”
Burleson led the Tem-Cats with 21 points. Hall added nine.
“I thought Aniah played a decent game,” LeBlanc said. “When (Hall and Burleson) are both on, it’s a tough matchup with their height and aggressiveness.”
Adijah Dye led the Lady Roos with 13.
The Tem-Cats host Killeen Ellison on Friday.
“You have to worry about everybody,” LeBlanc said. “There isn’t a team you aren’t worried about because any given team any given night can win. You have to come out and play.”