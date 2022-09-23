BRYAN — It became apparent in the early stages Friday night that a week of reflection and enhanced practice regimens served Temple well. So, consider the Wildcats back on track.
“These kids, they are Temple kids. They are going to respond to a challenge,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said.
The Wildcats scored two touchdowns in a 2-minute span of the first half to assert themselves then put the contest on ice after halftime with a three-TD spree during the first 6 minutes of what turned into a four-score third quarter of a 53-19 rout of Bryan in the District 12-6A opener at Merrill Green Stadium.
It was an emphatic bounce-back after last week’s 53-18 home setback to Arlington Martin that sent the Wildcats (3-2, 1-0) into re-discovery mode as they prepared to face the Vikings (3-2, 0-1).
“The people I learned from and the people I love, including the man whose shadow I walk around in every day, Coach (Bob) McQueen — it’s go back to basics. I mean, this game is about throwing, catching, blocking and tackling, and we did a ton of it all week long,” Stewart said.
“We challenged them. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, probably weren’t any fun. And what I loved, it was 101 (degrees), and I didn’t hear any complaining. That’s when you know you have a chance to get better. The cardinal sin is letting someone beat you twice. Martin put it on us, but these kids have a lot of pride.”
Temple outgained Bryan 566-292 and had two interceptions, including a pick-six. Reese Rumfield completed 18 of 27 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns, a 76-yarder to Jeremiah Lennon and a 34 yarder to Christian Tutson. Lennon finished with five catches for 112 yards, and Mikal Harrison-Pilot added six grabs for 110 yards to go with a 12-yard scoring run.
Among Temple’s season-high 265 yards rushing were 99 from Deshaun Brundage, who had a 5-yard TD run, 63 from Jervonnie Williams and 45 in an offensive cameo from starting defensive back Steven Jackson.
Julian White returned an interception 5 yards for a TD and Naeten Mitchell had the Wildcats’ other interception.
Running back Javalen Wade had 153 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Bryan.
“We had to wash last week away,” Lennon said. “This was probably our best week of practice this whole season. It was great.”
With usual quarterback Malcom Gooden unavailable because of a right hand injury, the Vikings started Creed Pierce but also had Terrence Lewis line up behind center and utilized six ball carriers to spark their multi-look offense.
It worked in spurts in the first half when Bryan drove into Temple territory on its first two drives. Both were thwarted by the Wildcats, though.
Linebacker Teryon Williams-Echols sacked Pierce on third down on the Vikings’ initial series, which led to a 46-yard field goal try that was blocked by Jaylon Jackson. And Bryan’s next possession stalled at the Temple 42 before a punt.
Lennon electrified the proceedings, catching Rumfield’s short pass to the right flat, picking a lane between two defenders that was partially cleared by Tutson’s block and outran a crowd of Vikings for the 76-yard touchdown and Temple’s 7-0 lead at 1:11 of the first.
“I turned to the right and I saw a big, open gap. I knew I was taking it to the crib,” Lennon said. “(Tutson) gave me a great block and I don’t think anybody touched me.”
The Wildcats’ defense took its turn trotting into the end zone about 2 minutes later when Taurean York stunted between a pair of Bryan offensive linemen for a clear shot at Pierce, whose wobbled pass was lofted into the air and dropped into the arms of White, and the defensive end bounded across the goal line 5 seconds into the second quarter.
The Vikings answered with Wade’s 14-yard spinning touchdown run. The point-after kick sailed wide left, leaving Bryan down 14-6 with 9:37 left in the second quarter.
Jackson’s 8-yard touchdown gave Temple a 21-6 advantage 1:58 before the break. It not only was the first carry for the senior this season but also his first since 2021 when he rushed for 927 yards and 13 TDs with Troy.
“It was exciting. I loved it. I missed it. I don’t mind helping my team any way I can,” Jackson said of playing offense again. “We needed this, honestly. The first two weeks were good but these last couple, people started feeling down. We can’t have doubt. You just have to work.”
Tutson, Harrison-Pilot and Jackson all had touchdowns within the first 5:27 of the third quarter to inflate Temple’s lead to 43-6. Brundage’s TD made it 50-13 late in the third.
TEMPLE 53, BRYAN 19
Temple 7 14 29 3 — 53
Bryan 0 6 7 6 — 19
Tem — Jeremiah Lennon 76 pass from Reese Rumfield (Marcos Garcia kick)
Tem — Julian White 5 interception return (Garcia kick)
Bry — Javalen Wade 14 run (kick failed)
Tem — Steven Jackson 8 run (Garcia kick)
Tem — Christian Tutson 34 pass from Rumfield (Damarion Willis run)
Tem — Mikal Harrison-Pilot 12 run (Garcia kick)
Tem — Jackson 37 run (Garcia kick)
Bry — Wade 75 run (Kelvin Zalaya kick)
Tem — Deshaun Brundage 5 run (Garcia kick)
Tem — Garcia 32 field goal
Bry — Isaiah Nutall 27 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Tem Bry
First downs 23 12
Rushes-yards 37-265 37-262
Passing yards 301 30
Comp.-Att.-Int. 18-29-0 6-15-2
Punts-average 1-41 6-38.1
Fumbles-lost 3-2 0
Penalties-yards 7-50 5-27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Temple: Brundage 12-99, Jervonnie Williams 8-63, Jackson 2-45, Rumfield 5-23, Harrison-Pilot 3-23, Rymond Johnson 7-12; Bryan Wade 11-153, Tate Schneringer 14-43, Nutall 4-40, Terrence Lewis 4-16, Tayshaun Devault 1-11, Creed Pierce 3-(-1).
PASSING — Temple: Rumfield 18-27-0-301, Harrison-Pilot 0-2-0-0; Bryan Pierce 6-14-1-30, Lewis 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING — Temple: Lennon 5-112, Harrison-Pilot 6-110, Tutson 2-38, Tavion Flowers 3-31, Jaquon Butler 2-10; Bryan Tyson Turner 3-22, Derek Ramsey 2-7, Wade 1-1.