BURNET — After winning the program’s first playoff game since 2004 earlier in the week, Belton had its sights set on more history Friday night, with a chance to advance past the second round for the first time in 19 years.
However, the Tigers missed 24 of their 28 first-half field-goal attempts against Pflugerville Connally, which grabbed what amounted to an insurmountable double-digit lead en route to a 57-47 Class 5A area-round victory.
Following the defeat, Belton head coach Jason Fossett said a lack of offensive rhythm early virtually eliminated any hope of extending the season.
“We just could not score,” he said. “You hate to ever say that a game came down to just one thing, but it basically came down to one thing — we couldn’t put the ball in the basket. You just have nights like that sometime.
“But this is a great group of kids, and if somebody said we’d lose basically our entire team from last year and be here, they would say you’re crazy.”
Only one starter — junior Trap Johnson — returned from last season’s team. But the turnover did not slow the Tigers, who fell two victories short of last year’s total of 29 wins.
Belton, which averaged 60.9 points per game entering the evening, could not maintain the pace, though.
After Johnson recorded a pair of free throws to open the scoring, Connally (27-9) responded with nine straight points before the Tigers pulled within 13-11 on Johnson’s layup.
Cougars senior guard Jordan Lawrence connected on a 3-pointer as time expired in the opening quarter, extending Connally’s lead to 16-11, and Belton never closed the gap.
The Cougars, who advanced to play Bryan Rudder (32-5), scored 10 consecutive points to begin the second period, and the Tigers never recovered as they missed 13 of their 14 field goals in the quarter.
“We could never get closer than seven or eight points,” Fossett said. “We just couldn’t ever hit that big shot that would get us going down the stretch. We couldn’t get any momentum going.
“We couldn’t string back-to-back buckets together, and it’s hard to win when that happens.”
Belton trailed 26-16 at halftime and played even during the final two quarters, when each team scored 31 points.
The Tigers pulled within eight points, 49-41, following junior Gian Carlo’s driving layup with 2:51 remaining, but Connally answered with five straight points to put the score out of reach.
Johnson finished with a game-high 21 points to go with six rebounds, while Carlo had eight points and four assists. Junior Shawn McLean added seven points off the bench, and forward Jayden Ford totaled five points and 11 rebounds for Belton.
While the outcome was disappointing, there is a silver lining. The Tigers are set to return eight players, including a pair of starters in Johnson and Carlo, and Fossett believes the pain of a postseason loss will be beneficial.
“Playoff experience is huge,” he said. “Now, they know what to expect, and they know what the playoffs are all about. If you haven’t been there, then you don’t know the intensity or the win-or-go-home mentality.
“It’s going to be great to have some guys back that understand those aspects.”