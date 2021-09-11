BELTON — One week after a season opener in which it was never challenged, No. 1 Mary Hardin-Baylor passed its first test Saturday night with flying colors – which was appropriate given all the American flags in and around Crusader Stadium in remembrance of 9/11.
UMHB used a balanced attack of 208 yards rushing and 145 passing, got an early touchdown from its special teams and held East Texas Baptist’s playmakers in check most of the night en route to a 34-14 victory in the American Southwest Conference opener.
The Crusaders (2-0) didn’t post the type of eye-popping numbers they had in last week’s 84-6 throttling of overmatched Simpson, but the overall performance against a much more formidable foe was another step forward as the season continues to rev up ahead of the looming showdown with No. 7 Hardin-Simmons in two weeks. The primary blemishes Saturday night were two second-half fumbles, both of which led to the Tigers’ only points.
“This was a great step. I think we played well, and we played really, really good at times on both sides of the ball,” said UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg, whose team visits Southwestern next Saturday before hosting rival Hardin-Simmons the following week. “I’m disappointed, though, in the fumbles. That took away the shutout I wanted for our defense. I’m really proud of the win, though.”
Only a handful of minutes after five Fort Hood helicopters flew over the field – on which a giant flag was unfurled – during the national anthem, the game’s opening possession netted Anthony Avila’s 45-yard field goal for UMHB’s 3-0 lead, and the Crusaders stretched the gap with their special teams when Jefferson Fritz returned an ETBU punt 44 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown that made it 10-0 less than 5 minutes in.
It was 17-0 by the end of the first quarter – following Brandon Jordan’s 32-yard catch to set up Kyle King’s 1-yard TD keeper – before the Tigers (1-1) began to get some offensive traction.
Aided by two UMHB penalties and Troy Yowman’s 37-yard pass to Tariq Gray, ETBU drove to the Crusaders 12-yard line before Cornelius Merchant’s fumble was recovered by Fritz.
The Tigers went to work again midway through the second quarter, going 69 yards in 11 plays to the UMHB 21. Rather than attempting a 38-yard field goal, ETBU went for it on fourth-and-14 and came up empty when Yowman’s pass to Semaj Boyd in the end zone sailed over the receiver’s head with 4:24 left before the break.
The Crusaders made the most of the half’s final few minutes, moving 79 yards in 10 plays – eight of them with a bruising rushing attack – and capping the drive with King’s play-action pass to tight end Gary Ruckman from 21 yards out for a 24-0 advantage going into halftime.
UMHB’s first possession of the second half covered 65 yards in eight plays, highlighted by King’s 47-yard pass to Aaron Sims and finished with King’s 11-yard TD throw to Aphonso Thomas for a 31-0 lead.
The margin would have been more about 10 minutes later after the Crusaders used 10 plays – all on the ground – to reach the Tigers 6. But on third-and-goal, backup quarterback Tommy Bowden replaced King, promptly fumbled, and ETBU’s Chase Thompson returned it 86 yards to make it 31-7.
Avila tacked on a 39-yard field goal with 9 minutes left in the fourth for a 34-7 gap before reserve running back Andrew Robinson fumbled on UMHB’s next possession, and ETBU needed six plays to go 28 yards for Shane Noel’s 1-yard TD plunge with 8 seconds left for the final tally.
“I want people in there that will hold on to the football,” Fredenburg said. “We’re going to get that taken care of.”
King finished 6-of-12 for 145 yards and added 87 yards on the ground, and Thomas – in his first game since transferring to UMHB – ran for 99 yards on 26 carries.
One week after racking up 524 yards in a season-opening win over Wisconsin-Platteville, the Tigers mustered only 205 against a Crusaders defense that got a team-high 10 tackles, including two sacks, from linebacker Jacob Mueller.
“It was really important to establish a great defense, and we did. It’s so frustrating to give up two touchdowns on fumbles, but our defense is coming around,” Fredenburg said. “We’re a ways from being where we want to be on both sides of the ball, but we’re moving in that direction.”