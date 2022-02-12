Temple junior Taurean York was named a Class 6A first-team all-state linebacker by the Texas Sports Writers Association, an honor announced Saturday.
Three other Wildcats joined York on the football all-state list, including junior receiver/quarterback/defensive back Mikal Harrison-Pilot, who landed on the third team as a utility player, another third-team pick in senior running back Samari Howard, and honorable mention recipient Danis Bajric (place kicker).
Belton senior tight end Bryan Henry earned third-team distinction.
York, who last week announced his verbal commitment to Baylor and was voted the District 12-6A defensive MVP each of the last two seasons, recorded 141 tackles, 17 of those for losses with 4½ sacks, caused four fumbles and recovered five during Temple’s 2021 season in which it went 9-3.
Harrison-Pilot churned out 165 yards and eight touchdowns rushing, 249 yards and three scores passing, and 461 yards and six TDs receiving in 2021. Howard, who signed with Army last week, racked up 1,728 yards and 20 TDs rushing. Bajric made nine field goals and 60 extra points.
Henry, who is headed to Houston, had 36 receptions for 507 yards and six TDs while grading out at 88 percent as a blocker.
York and Howard were honorable mention picks a year ago.
Austin Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik was voted the offensive player of the year. The defensive players of the year were linemen Ethan Burke of Westlake and Kris Ross of Galena Park North Shore. Westlake’s Todd Dodge was the coach of the year.
TSWA 6A All-State
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Guards – Connor Robertson, Austin Westlake, 6-4, 295, sr.; (tie) Colton Thomasson, Smithson Valley, 6-8, 325, jr.; Isaiah Kema, Wolfforth Frenship, 6-4, 280, jr.
Tackles – Kelvin Banks, Humble Summer Creek, 6-5, 330, sr.; Kameron Dewberry, Humble Atascocita, 6-4, 316, sr.
Center – Van Wells, C.E. King, 6-3, 308, sr.
Wide receivers – Jaden Greathouse, Austin Westlake, 6-3, 205, jr.; Jordyn Tyson, Allen, 6-2, 180, sr.
Tight end – RJ Maryland, Southlake Carroll, 6-5, 215, sr.
Quarterback – Cade Klubnik, Austin Westlake, 6-2, 190, sr.
Running backs – Seth Davis, Katy, 5-7, 160, jr.; Ollie Gordon, Euless Trinity, 6-3, 205, sr.; Owen Allen, Southlake Carroll, 6-0, 200, jr.
Fullback – Quentin Owens, SA Wagner, 5-11, 200, sr.
All-purpose – PJ Rivera, Edinburg Vela, 5-9, 175, sr.
Place-kicker – Carter Brown, Pearland Dawson, 6-1, 195, sr.
Defense
Linemen – Anthony Holmes Jr., Spring Westfield, 6-3, 290, sr.; Ethan Burke, Austin Westlake, 6-7, 235, sr.; Kris Ross, North Shore, 6-3, 270, sr.; (tie) Ernest Cooper IV, Arlington Martin, 6-5, 240, sr.; David Hicks Jr., Allen, 6-4, 270, jr.
Linebackers – Ty Kana, Katy, 6-2, 210, sr.; Alyzha Williams, San Antonio Brennan, 6-0, 173, sr.; (tie) Jordan Crook, Duncanville, 6-0, 225, sr.; Taurean York, Temple, 6-0, 220, jr.
Secondary – Devyn Bobby, DeSoto, 5-11, 175, sr.; Terrance Brooks, Little Elm, 5-11, 190, sr.; Jayven Anderson, North Shore, 6-1, 200, jr.; Peyton Williams, Rockwall Heath, 6-1, 195, sr.
Punter – Reagan Tubbs, Flower Mound, 6-0, 175, sr.
Utility – Harold Perkins, Cypress Park, 6-2, 210, sr.
Kick returner – De’Qarius Calhoun, Spring Westfield, 5-9, 170, sr.
Offensive player of the year – Klubnik, Austin Westlake
Defensive player of the year – (tie) Burke, Austin Westlake; Ross, North Shore
Coach of the year – Todd Dodge, Westlake
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Guards – Tyler Lee, Tomball, 6-3, 285, sr.; Jake Hall, Southlake Carroll, 6-3, 265, jr.
Tackles – Devon Campbell, Arlington Bowie, 6-3, 310, sr.; Patrick Williams, Dickinson, 6-4, 270, sr.
Center – (tie) Nick Blessing, Allen, 6-3, 275, sr.; Patrick Mologne, Tomball, 6-1, 270, sr.
Wide receivers – Chase Sowell, Humble Atascocita, 6-3, 194, sr.; (tie) David Amador, North Shore, 6-1, 170, jr.; Jordan Hudson, Garland, 6-1, 180, sr.
Tight end – Donovan Green, Dickinson, 6-4, 240, sr.
Quarterback – Jackson Arnold, Denton Guyer, 6-2, 200, jr.
Running backs – Re’shaun Sanford, Harker Heights, 5-8, 175, jr.; Jerrell Wimbley, C.E. King, 6-0, 205, sr.; (tie) Makhilyn Young, Midland Legacy, 5-10, 180, sr.; Malachi Medlock, Duncanville, 6-2, 215, sr.
Fullback – Dayshawn Peterson, Alvin, 6-2, 195, jr.
All-purpose – Ky Woods, Clear Springs, 5-10, 185, sr.
Place-kicker – Julian Melucci, El Paso Eastlake, 5-7, 155, jr.
Defense
Linemen – Tucker Harrison, Vandegrift, 6-3, 200, sr.; Omari Abor, Duncanville, 6-4, 240, sr.; Rowan Briggs, Denton Guyer, 6-3, 245, sr.; (tie) Gavin Woods, Smithson Valley, 6-3, 225, jr.; Cavan Tuley, Tomball, 6-2, 220, sr.
Linebackers – Kent Battle, North Shore, 5-11, 200, sr.; Nic Caraway, Bryan, 6-3, 245, sr.; Martrell Harris, The Woodlands, 6-2, 200, sr.; (tie) Michael Antuna, Fort Worth Boswell, 5-9, 175, sr.; Ethan Wesloski, McKinney Boyd, 6-2, 225, sr.
Secondary – Du’Wayne Paulhill, Bryan, 5-11, 205, sr.; Will Courtney, Austin Westlake, 6-2, 188, jr.; Fordham Parks, Katy Cinco Ranch, 5-10, 171, sr.; Cadien Robinson, Rockwall, sr.
Punter – Tyler White, Southlake Carroll, 6-3, 180, jr.
Utility – Jack Lugo, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North, 6-3, 215, sr.
Kick returner – Peyton Bowen, Denton Guyer, 6-1, 190, jr.
THIRD TEAM
Offense
Guards – Jacob Egg, Katy, 6-2, 260, jr.; Gabriel Owen, San Antonio Brennan, 6-3, 285, sr.
Tackles – Bray Lynch, Austin Westlake, 6-5, 280, sr.; Cameron Williams, Duncanville, 6-5, 360, sr.
Center – (tie) Joe Radovan, Denton Guyer, 6-3, 305, sr.; Brandon Hinojosa, Edinburg Vela, 6-3, 200, sr.
Wide receivers – Curtis Murillo, El Paso Eastwood, 6-1, 170, jr.; (tie) Jordan Nabors, Rockwall Heath, 5-11, 180, sr.; Noah Thomas, Clear Springs, 6-5, 195, sr.
Tight end – (tie) Dylan Domel, Smithson Valley, sr.; Bryan Henry, Belton, 6-3, 220, sr.
Quarterback – Ashton Dubose, San Antonio Brennan, 6-2, 185, jr.
Running backs – Zach Evans, Rockwall Heath, 5-10, 203, sr.; Robert Fitzgerald, Dallas Jesuit, 6-0, 200, sr.; (tie) Samari Howard, Temple, 5-8, 175, sr.; Isaac Gonzalez, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North, 5-10, 205, sr.
Fullback – Micah Barnett, Dickinson, 6-2, 235, sr.
All-purpose – Wyatt Young, Katy Tompkins, 6-0, 185, soph.
Place-kicker – (tie) Jonathan Dimas, Spring Westfield, 5-9, 180, soph.; Tyler White, Southlake Carroll, 6-3, 180, jr.
Defense
Linemen – Max Linhoff, Lake Travis, 6-1, 205, sr.; Cooper Vaden, Fort Worth Boswell, 6-2, 235, sr.; Lukia Rawls, Klein Cain, 6-0, 260, sr.; Jake Ferree, Clear Springs, 6-3, 225, sr.
Linebackers – Kylan Salter, Cedar Hill, 6-2, 225, jr.; Brock Hayward, VR Eaton, 6-1, 225, sr.; Ruben Limon, Los Fresnos, 5-11, 180, jr. Nai Mose, Euless Trinity, 6-1, 225, sr.
Secondary – Eli Bowen, Denton Guyer, 5-9, 170, soph.; Julian Humphrey, Clear Lake, 6-2, 190, sr.; Dejuan Lewis, Alvin Shadow Creek, 6-1, 190, sr.; (tie) Jordan Ford, Tyler Legacy, 6-1, 170, sr.; Graham Gillespie, Bridgeland, 6-2, 190, sr.
Punter – Alei Sabek, Katy Taylor, 5-10, 154, jr.
Utility – (tie) Mikhal Harrison-Pilot, Temple, 6-0, 185, jr.; Hector Muniz, Los Fresnos, 5-10, 185, sr.
Kick returner – Caden Park, McKinney Boyd, 6-1, 180, sr.