Lobbying efforts to get a pair of long-deceased Milam County greats on the ballot for the Class of 2021 Texas Sports Hall of Fame induction fell short, but the mention of their names sparked a bigger discussion among selection committee members about how to address the backlog of deserving athletes who still haven’t found their way on the ballot.
Leroy Caffey and Joe “Jo-Jo” Moore were nominated but failed to make the final cut for this year’s ballot. Caffey, a Thorndale native, starred for Texas A&M before becoming part of a feared linebacking corps for the 1960s Green Bay Packers, who won three straight championships, including the first two Super Bowls. The All-Pro added another Super Bowl ring with the 1971 Dallas Cowboys. He was just 52 in 1994 when he died of colon cancer.
Moore, best known as the “Gause Ghost,” was a staple in left field and at leadoff for the great New York Giants teams of the 1930s. He was a key part of three pennant winners and the 1933 world champions. Moore was a six-time all-star who twice collected 200-plus hits in a season and finished his 12-year career hitting .298. Despite being overshadowed by more famous teammates such as Mel Ott, Bill Terry and Carl Hubbell, Moore finished ahead of his teammates in the MVP voting in 1934 and third overall behind Dizzy Dean and Paul Waner. He lived to be 92 and is buried in his hometown of Gause.
The mention of this mostly forgotten pair and the many other modern stars yet to gain entrance in the Waco-based shrine has the committee — primarily sports media members from around the state — wondering how to manage the backlog of deserving athletes. One committee member’s research found that there are more than 40 players who are in the College Football Hall of Fame, but not in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
It is a dilemma. It’s a vast state with a vast sports lineage. There are 20 candidates on this year’s primary ballot and 12 more on the veteran’s ballot. The only Temple-area candidate up for a vote is the late Johnny “Lam” Jones.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame loosened its restrictions in last season’s NFL centennial year to allow for a slew of overlooked greats to gain induction. Temple’s Bobby Dillon, long on the fringe of consideration, will be inducted posthumously this year because of it.
Perhaps it will take a similar concession to break the logjam into the Texas Hall.
——
Gatesville’s Rickey Phillips has performed double duty as the athletic director and volleyball coach since last summer when he replaced former football head coach Kyle Cooper, who left to join Art Briles’ staff in Mount Vernon.
Phillips, who built the Lady Hornets into consistent winners for 19 seasons, stepped away from his volleyball duties to devote himself to his growing tasks as AD.
“It’s been a tough decision,” Phillips said. “It’s hard to give up something you have been working on for almost 20 years, but the program is alright. It will give me a chance to concentrate solely on my duties as athletic director.”
He expects to have his replacement in place very soon.
——
A pair of notable area football players from past decades died recently.
Larry Clowers, who served as quarterback for the Donald Godwin-coached Rogers Eagles for three years in the mid-1970s, died at age 61 this month. Clowers also was a longtime football official in the Temple chapter.
Brent Miller was a workhorse running back for Toby York’s Cameron Yoe teams of the mid-1980s and a catalyst for the 1985 team that went four rounds deep in the playoffs. He was 52.
——
Telegram reader Ricky Baggerly provided his own research and update for the story in this space two weeks ago on 1934 state champion shot putter J.C. Fergeson of the now non-existent community of New Salem near Rockdale.
First off, he found that the name was commonly misspelled into the more common “Ferguson” as it was here and still is in the UIL archives.
Fergeson spent most of his adult life in San Marcos and Houston, but he still maintained family ties in Milam County. He worked many years driving Greyhound buses.
Baggerly sent a picture of Fergeson’s tombstone located in the Black Jack community cemetery in Burleson County between Rockdale and Caldwell.
According to the epitaph, Fergeson was born in 1914 and died in 2003 at age 89. The accuracy of his birth is cause for pause as Fergeson would have been 20 when he won the state shot put title which, even in that era, would have been cause for eligibility issues.
In any case, Fergeson had a long, full life after representing New Salem well.