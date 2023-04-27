From Temple to Los Angeles, Quentin Johnston is California bound and headed to the National Football League.
Johnston, who excelled as a three-sport athlete with the Temple Wildcats then starred with TCU from 2020-22, was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 21 pick in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night in Kansas City, Mo.
"LA! I'm charged up to be a member of the family," Johnston posted on Twitter. "Let's get to work #BoltUp"
Johnston is the fourth former Wildcats standout to have his name called in the last 10 years, joining Ta’Quon Graham (fifth round, Atlanta Falcons) in 2021, and Lache Seastrunk (sixth round, Washington Football Team) and Tevin Reese (seventh round, Chargers) in 2014.
Moments after the selection, TCU football tweeted “You got a good one,” and the Chargers posted “WEAPON” and “welcome to LA.”
Temple head coach Scott Stewart also shared his thrill on social media.
“Pick #21!! Atta baby, Quentin Johnston,” Stewart tweeted. “So proud of you! Expand the Empire, young man!!!”
In two varsity seasons with Temple, Johnston collected 78 catches for 1,735 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also suited up for the basketball team and was a state-meet qualifying high jumper with the track and field squad.
Originally verbally committed to Texas, Johnston chose TCU instead, arriving in Fort Worth as a four-star recruit — the second-highest rated recruit in the 20 classes of then-head coach Gary Patterson tenure at TCU.
In three seasons with the Horned Frogs, Johnston appeared in 32 games, accumulating 115 catches for 2,290 yards and 14 touchdowns during that span. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, and helped Sonny Dykes’ TCU advance to last season’s College Football Playoff in which the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder, was the national semifinal MVP after six receptions for 163 yards and a TD in the Horned Frogs’ victory over Michigan.
“The kid’s an extremely hard worker and a great person to be around,” former TCU quarterback Max Duggan told the Associated Press prior to the team’s showdown with Michigan in January. “He wants to show up and go to work. He wants to practice. He wants to do all the little stuff and the dirty stuff. He wants to lift weights.
“I think that’s what makes him such a good player. Obviously, we know what he is talent-wise, but the type of person he is makes him special.”
Also hoping to hear his name this weekend — the draft is seven rounds and runs through Saturday — is Tre Hawkins.
Hawkins, a 6-3 cornerback who graduated from Temple in 2018, wrapped up his collegiate career at Old Dominion with 133 tackles.