Not long after Temple College’s 2019 season ended following a second straight appearance in the NJCAA Division I national tournament, Alyssa Escamilla already was anticipating her sophomore year. The infielder had heard all about a strong batch of incoming freshmen slated to enter a program that still was gleaming from its first national championship a year prior, and she was anxious to keep the train on its tracks.
Escamilla, however, wasn’t exactly expecting that train to have a new conductor. By all accounts, though, it’s full steam ahead for the Lady Leopards in 2020.
Temple College, now led by new head coach Kadie Berlin-George, opens a fresh campaign with a non-conference doubleheader against Howard today at Danny Scott Sports Complex. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for noon.
Berlin-George — a Kansas native who spent the previous six seasons as head coach at Northern Oklahoma College — was hired in August, replacing Kristen Zaleski after nine highly successful seasons. Zaleski, TC’s skipper for five Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference championships, four national tournament appearances and the 2018 national title, is now in the lead role with Division I Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
“I feel like at first, it was really hard for the sophomores. But, I knew Temple College wasn’t going to leave softball hanging and that they really cared about this program. So, I was confident that they were going to bring in somebody good,” Escamilla said at Thursday’s practice.
It appears Berlin-George fits that description.
“I love her. Of course, she’s different than Coach Z, but I really do love her,” Escamilla continued. “She brings in a different coaching style. So, I’m just really excited to see what we can do together.”
Berlin-George — whose coaching resume also includes a stint as the pitching coach at Southwestern Oklahoma State from 2012-14 and a stop as an assistant at Pratt Community College — said she was drawn to Temple because of the softball program’s reputation as a winning outfit and the welcome challenge of upholding expectations. She said her goal each year is to win a championship, thus continuing what she described as the legacy of TC.
In mid-August, about three days after Berlin-George settled in Temple, she met with the players and said everyone “hit the ground running.”
“It was let’s scrimmage, let’s play, let’s see what we’ve got,” she said, then expanded on what she noticed in the early stages of the get-to-know-you phase.
“Man, what a lot of talent we have,” Berlin-George added. “We have a lot of girls that could’ve teetered on going elite (Division II) and a couple that could’ve gone mid-major DI. Every one of these girls, one, athletically can play softball and, two, knows how to play softball. But the biggest thing is communication and how do we play together.”
Escamilla, who will start at third base, is one of four returners. Second baseman MacKenzie Purcell, first baseman Ava McCoy and pitcher Marley Hilton also are back for a team that features 14 freshmen.
“I would say the biggest thing is, whenever we’re on the field we trust each other. I think we are ready. I think we are excited for our first game. We are prepared and hungry to get a win. We are just excited to get out there and show people what we’ve been working for,” Purcell said.
Purcell was second on the team with a .463 batting average last season when TC was 49-11, and Escamilla was right behind her at .455. Hilton went 8-2 over 26 appearances (19 starts) in the circle.
Berlin-George didn’t say which freshmen will be in her all-first year outfield, at shortstop and catcher, but she did say that Alexis Hamilton will join Hilton in the starting rotation.
After today’s twin bill, TC won’t be back home until Feb. 20 for a doubleheader versus Northwest Kansas Technical College. By then, the Lady Leopards will have about 16 more games under their belts.
Conference begins Feb. 26 in Temple against North Central Texas.
“It’s definitely been a progress, for sure. We’ve had to make adjustments. We’ve learned how (Berlin-George) coaches. She’s learned how we get coached,” Purcell said. “And things are looking great.”