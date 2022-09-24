Bobby Peschel could well have settled into the quiet life of a retired coach and administrator when the time arrived. But there were still young athletes to impact and colleagues to mentor.
Not to mention state championships to win.
Peschel, who died earlier this month at 74 after a battle with colon cancer, made his presence felt at a number of stops in his long, fruitful career.
However, it may have been for the last 10 years of that career in Salado where the affable, easygoing coach is most remembered.
“I would not be where I am today in golf or in life without Coach Peschel,” said Ryan O’Rear, a three-time Class 2A state golf medalist champion and part of two Salado boys state title teams in 2008 and 2009 now living in Georgetown. “We should all strive to help others like he did. I can’t think of one time in high school I left the golf course without him. He stayed until dark every night if that’s what I or our team wanted.
“I am very blessed to have had him as a coach and a father figure,” added O’Rear, who went on to a collegiate golf career at Baylor and still competes often on the amateur circuit. “Spending four years with him as my coach and the years after I graduated will be something I never forget.”
After eight years as a principal, Peschel was done with school administration in 2003. But he still had some coaching left in him. He took over the golf program — as well as serving as a junior high coach — and bolstered the already strong golf tradition Salado had long enjoyed, highlighted by the two boys state titles and augmented by three girls state team crowns in 2006, ’10 and ’13 when he stepped away from coaching as a full-time occupation.
His influence still remains.
“Coach will leave a lasting legacy in the Salado community,” said Scott Ringo, a Salado coach since 2004 and Peschel’s successor after serving a few years as his assistant. “I currently have several players who learned the game of golf from Bobby. Up until this past year, Bobby was still working with the young kids of Salado. Many of the drills that I use in my golf practices I learned from Bobby.
“It didn’t take long, working next to him, to see that he really enjoyed teaching young high school kids how to play golf,” Ringo added. “He spent hours on the golf course working his teams. It’s what made them so successful. He made the game fun to practice and the kids loved being around him.”
Golf, though, was a second run at a coaching career long before established as a football and track coach. Born and raised in Kerrville, Peschel was a solid all-around athlete excelling in track to the point of receiving a scholarship at Schreiner College and later Southwest Texas University. His career began in Devine in the 1970s before ultimately landing the football head coaching position in 1982 at Brady where he spent five years.
Peschel arrived in Central Texas in 1987 when he took over the reins at Rosebud-Lott. In four seasons, he guided the Cougars to back-to-back district titles and nine-win seasons in 1988-89.
“An awesome man. My first AD/head coach and I loved him,” said former Rosebud-Lott basketball coach Danny Randall, who coached the Cougars from 1987-94. “He made our family and staff feel like one big family. Classy man. A true ‘program’ leader.”
He left Rosebud-Lott in 1991 for coaching and administration stops in Caldwell, Rogers, Clifton, Iraan and Salado.
At Salado, Peschel no longer had high school football coaching duties and didn’t have to work on Saturdays. Yet, being an accomplished cook, he routinely prepared lunch for the football coaching staff to show his appreciation to them.
“Coach Peschel had a gift of inspiration for anyone who knew him,” said former Salado head football coach and athletic director Jeff Cheatham (2000-09), who’s now at Round Rock High. Cheatham, a Rogers native, knew Peschel from high school having played against his Cougars teams.
“During that time, we were honored to have him lead our golf program at Salado to multiple state championships. His infectious smile and tough love were proven throughout his career.
“Coach Peschel was a gifted athlete, coach, administrator and, most of all, a great man,” said Cheatham, whose brother Ken married Peschel’s daughter Jen. “His loss was great, but not greater than the legacy he left for the athletes he coached.
Indeed, Peschel’s impact reached well beyond the golf course. Golf was merely an instrument.
“He taught us more than just golf,” Ringo said. “He taught us how to handle life and its ups and downs. He loved the game, and he loved teaching it to the younger generation.”