Two Temple players and another from Belton were voted honorable mention on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 6A all-state team, which was announced Friday.
A pair of Wildcats who earned district superlatives after the 2020 season again were honored — this time at the state level — with 12-6A offensive MVP Samari Howard landing among the honorable mention running backs and league defensive MVP Taurean York making the linebacker list.
Howard, a junior, tallied 1,265 yards and 16 touchdowns rushing for 12-6A champion Temple, which advanced to the 6A Division II area round and finished 10-2. York, a sophomore, recorded 94 tackles, including seven for losses.
Belton’s Joe Sniffin joined York as an honorable mention linebacker. Sniffin, a senior and second-team all-district selection in December, made 82 tackles during his lone season with the Tigers. Sniffin is the son of Belton head coach Brett Sniffin.
Killeen Shoemaker also had two players voted into the honorable mention category: senior receiver and Baylor signee Monaray Baldwin, and senior all-purpose player DeAndre Exford.
Austin Westlake junior quarterback Cade Klubnik and Denton Guyer defensive lineman Cooper Lanz were voted the 6A TSWA players of the year.