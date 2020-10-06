There were plenty of instances Tuesday night when Temple appeared poised to put together a decisive scoring run against Harker Heights.
Yet despite the effort the Tem-Cats put forth while rallying from deficits and building early leads, they couldn’t rein in the big points. And the Lady Knights, displaying an array of attacking options, tended to disrupt any sort of Tem-Cats momentum bubbling to the surface and exited Wildcat Gym with a 25-23, 25-15, 25-21 District 12-6A victory, sending Temple to a sixth straight defeat.
“That’s what we are struggling with because there are moments when they are hustling, even the last two plays (of the match), they were hustling and not giving up. It’s just not falling our way,” Temple head coach JoAnna Vaden said. “We have to figure out a way to make it ours, and we’re just not there right now.”
Temple (2-7, 0-3), playing without two of its 10 players, got a team-high five kills from Lyric Biggiers, four from Ali Mack and three from Chloe Prentiss. Ajiah Taylor and Prentiss each had three service aces, and Amaya Benekin and Cameryn Stewart combined for 15 assists.
Catherine Bakken landed 10 kills to lead a group of five players for Harker Heights (5-2, 2-1) to register at least five kills. Kayla Williams chipped in seven, Kyana Burney tallied six, and Tamia Tidline and Sydney Seldon had five apiece.
“To get everybody going is so important,” said Harker Heights coach Alina Wilder, who got 17 assists from Makayla Wiggins and 15 from Kaley Lelauti. “You know, every piece of the puzzle has to fit together. So, if one is off, we have to pick them up and get them going because we all work together.”
Sandwiched around a runaway win in Game 2 for Heights — in which the Lady Knights used a 7-0 spurt while scoring 15 of the set’s final 20 points — were a pair of tightly contested games.
“We really got into a better mental state, and that’s something we’ve been working on a lot — our mindset,” Wilder said. “We can have the heart to play, but we have to make sure that we are mentally ready to go every set.”
The opening set featured seven ties, the last at 23-all, before back-to-back kills by Bakken and Williams sealed the game for Heights.
Looking to work themselves back into the match, the Tem-Cats trailed early in the third but caught the Lady Knights at 5-all using two Prentiss kills and a Taylor ace along the way. Temple couldn’t draw even again but did find ways to put pressure on the Lady Knights, getting within 11-10 after being down 10-5 and pressing matters again at 20-17. From there, however, Heights recorded five of the next nine points to finish the sweep.
“I just feel like if we can get it to click one time and get that feeling of what it means to have that success, I’m hoping it will snowball into more,” Vaden said. “Right now, we can’t break down the door.”
Temple has two more chances to do so at home this week, hosting district foe Killeen on Friday and non-district opponent Florence on Saturday.