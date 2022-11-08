BELTON — Because of the extra year of eligibility granted to college athletes when the pandemic hit, three seniors on Mary Hardin-Baylor’s current roster played in the 2018 NCAA Division III national championship game.
Receiver KJ Miller, defensive tackle Pete Smith and kicker Anthony Avila are part of a class of fifth-year seniors that has compiled a record of 55-2, won two national titles and is taking aim at a second straight crown.
That trio and the rest of the Crusaders’ seniors will be honored Saturday afternoon on Fredenburg Field at Crusader Stadium, just prior to kickoff of the regular-season finale between No. 3 UMHB (8-1, 7-0 American Southwest Conference) and McMurry (1-8, 1-6).
And UMHB head coach Larry Harmon believes that entire senior group deserves every honor that comes its way.
“They’re one of the most elite classes that we’ve ever had,” he said. “They’ve been a part of several national championship runs and a lot of playoff victories. They’ve won a lot of ballgames for us.
“They have an opportunity to be the first class at Mary Hardin-Baylor to win back-to-back national championships. That’s a goal of theirs. If we can get that accomplished, I think they’ll go down as the best senior class we’ve ever had at Mary Hardin-Baylor. But there’s quite a few more games to be played for that statement to be made.”
That string of games starts Saturday against McMurry — whose only win was against Austin College but had three losses decided by a touchdown or less — and continues next week with the first round of the playoffs.
“You want to leave this game feeling good about the playoffs, and McMurry has enough talent to make it a really miserable day for you if you don’t prepare well all week and go into it with the right mindset,” Harmon said.
The War Hawks average just 17.1 points and 296.9 yards per game, while giving up 29.4 points and 360.8 yards in their fourth year under the direction of head coach and former Hardin-Simmons quarterback Jordan Neal.
“They play really sound on defense. They’re probably average on special teams. Offensively, they run a lot of spread-type pass concepts, and they’ll spread you out and try to run the ball,” Harmon said. “They’ve had a ton of close games. They just haven’t been able to pull them out in the end. We have our work cut out for us.”
Bizarre calls
Social media and website message boards this week have had their fair share of posts regarding two officiating decisions in the final minute of UMHB’s win at Howard Payne last week, when the Yellow Jackets tied the game with a touchdown and 2-point conversion with 31 seconds left before the Crusaders won it with Anthony Avila’s 44-yard field goal as time expired.
First, UMHB was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct because its band played as Howard Payne snapped the ball at the Crusaders 8-yard line.
“The officials told me in the first quarter that they needed my help to quiet the band,” Harmon explained. “In my opinion, they had missed about eight calls that all favored one side, and I was a little put out. I said, ‘You want me to go talk to the band director instead of watching the game?’
“It’s just kind of shocking that they waited all the way until the fourth quarter to call that penalty. But they did warn me, and I should have found somebody to talk to the band and given the officials some assistance. So I was wrong in that situation.”
The second controversial call was three plays later on Howard Payne’s touchdown in which Landon McKinney’s 6-yard throw to Jordan Carroll in the back-right corner of the end zone appeared to be intercepted.
“The controversial call shouldn’t be a controversy. We intercepted the ball, and they whistled it dead and the referee in the back of the end zone waved their hands. And then all of the sudden, she gave it to Howard Payne,” Harmon said. “We have all the video evidence and pictures. It’s just one of those really botched calls that made us go into a situation where we were tied and had to go down and win the game at the end.”
Harmon credited his players and coaching staff for keeping their poise.
“You have to control what you can control. In that moment, we weren’t getting the call changed. We weren’t getting the call back,” he said. “So we just had to bow our necks and go do what we do. It’s as simple as that.”
Playoff roster
In accordance with NCAA rules, teams can suit up only 58 players for playoff games.
Unlike some years in which UMHB went down to the wire in deciding its playoff roster, Harmon said it’s already a done deal heading into the regular-season finale.
“We’ve been travelling with 60, just to have a little padding for special teams and a chance to rest some guys,” he said. “But we as coaches have talked every week about, ‘OK. If we were playing in the playoffs, who’s our 58?’ So we know who they are, and we feel good about who the 58 are.
“This year it’s been the receivers that’s the toughest group to decide on, because we have so many talented guys there. We’re also really talented at running back — and that’s a position that tends to have a higher injury rate — so this particular year, we’re padding that position probably more than some people do.”
The poll
There were no changes in the top 10 of this week’s NCAA Division III coaches top 25 poll.
The top five remained North Central (9-0), Mount Union (9-0), UMHB, Linfield (8-0) and Trinity (9-0), followed by St. John’s (8-1), Wisconsin-La Crosse (8-1), Delaware Valley (9-0), Cortland (9-0) and Hardin-Simmons (8-1).