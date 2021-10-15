Rogers 43
Lexington 41
LEXINGTON — An offside penalty on a 2-point conversion in the second overtime period gave Rogers a second chance, and the Eagles converted to edge Lexington in a District 13-3A-II contest.
Rogers (5-3, 3-1) and Lexington (3-4, 1-2) went toe-to-toe all night, with Zach Davis scoring four touchdowns for Rogers, and Devin Jackson scoring four for Lexington.
Rogers put together a 258-yard rushing attack, led by quarterback Riley Dolgener’s 130 yards on 20 carries. Lexington relied on the arm of its signal-caller, Sheldon Springer, who completed 26 of 44 passes for 303 yards.
Rogers broke a 28-all tie in the fourth — the third deadlock of the game — when Davis hauled in a 35-yard scoring pass from Dolgener. Lexington came right back with a 1-yard scoring run by Jackson to tie it at 35 and push the game into overtime.
After the teams were scoreless in the first overtime, Jackson scored to give Lexington a 41-35 lead, but the 2-point conversion attempt failed. Rogers then got a 25-yard scoring run from Davis to knot it once again. Lexington’s infraction on the conversion proved costly, and Rogers made good on the do-over to take the victory.
ROGERS 43, LEXINGTON 41 (2OT)
Rogers 7 7 0 21 0 8 — 43
Lexington 0 6 8 21 0 6 — 41
Rog — Riley Dolgener 5 run (Baldemar Arzola kick)
Lex — Emma McWherter 24 run (kick failed)
Rog — Zach Davis 24 run (Arzola kick)
Lex — Devin Jackson 27 pass from Sheldon Springer (Evan Patschke run)
Rog — Davis 39 pass from Dolgener (Arzola kick)
Lex — Jackson 42 run (Cole Huddleston kick)
Rog — Dolgener 1 run (Arzola kick)
Lex — Caden Huckabay 28 pass from Springer (Huddleston kick)
Rog — Davis 35 pass from Dolgener (Arzola kick)
Lex — Jackson 1 run (Huddleston kick)
Lex — Jackson 5 run (run failed)
Rog — Davis 25 run (run good)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rog Lex
First downs 16 24
Rushes-yards 48-258 31-182
Passing yards 91 303
Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-9-0 26-44-1
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-2
Penalties-yards 7-53 3-28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rogers: Dolgener 20-130, Davis 2-49, Christian Riley 13-32, Garrett Wolfe 7-30, Ivan Lopez 5-18, Karsen Gomez 1-(-1); Lexington: Jackson 19-94, Springer 10-64, McWherter 1-24.
PASSING — Rogers: Dolgener 4-9-0-91; Lexington: Springer 26-44-0-303.
RECEIVING — Rogers: Davis 2-74, Riley 2-17; Lexington: Patschke 7-40, Jackson 5-62, Kason Bayer 5-58, Huckabay 3-105, Daylon Washington 3-8, Garret Schneider 2-18, McWherter 1-12.
Academy 49
Caldwell 0
CALDWELL — The Academy Bumblebees got touchdowns from four players on the way to a rout of the Caldwell Hornets in a District 11-3A-I victory over.
While the Bees (7-1, 3-1) scored almost at will, their sturdy defense held the Hornets (2-5, 0-3) to just 74 yards.
Academy took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Zane Clark scored on a 1-yard run. Next came four consecutive touchdown passes from Kasey Mraz — 29 yards to Scout Brazeal, 44 yards to Brayden Bartlett, 11 yards to Darion Franklin and 25 yards to Brazeal — to give the Bees a 35-0 lead by the start of the fourth quarter.
ACADEMY 49, CALDWELL 0
Academy 7 14 14 14 — 49
Caldwell 0 0 0 0 — 0
Aca — Zane Clark 1 run (Blake Bundy kick)
Aca — Scout Brazeal 29 pass from Kasey Mraz (Bundy kick)
Aca — Brayden Bartlett 44 pass from Mraz (Bundy kick)
Aca — Darion Franklin 11 pass from Mraz (Bundy kick)
Aca — Brazeal 25 pass from Mraz (Bundy kick)
Aca — Clark 7 run (Bundy kick)
Aca — Bartlett 1 run (Bundy kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Aca Cal
First downs 22 4
Rushes-yards 35-127 32-47
Passing yards 220 27
Comp.-Att.-Int. 15-25-0 4-12-1
Punts-average 1-41 6-31.3
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 4-40 8-53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Academy: Bartlett 16-59, Clark 14-49, Mraz 3-25, Franklin 1-3, Bundy 1-(-9); Caldwell: Jamar Hewitt 16-37, Adian Torres 6-34, Tre Burns 1-10, Blane Garza 1-8, Connor Lee 1-(-4), Jac Aly 2-(-5), Travis Balcar 5-(-33).
PASSING — Academy: Mraz 15-25-0-220; Caldwell: Balcar 4-12-1-27.
RECEIVING — Academy: Franklin 7-67, Brazeal 4-84, Bartlett 1-44, Clark 1-12, Bundy 1-9; Caldwell: Burns 3-24, Aly 1-3.
Troy
Cameron Yoe, ppd.
CAMERON — It was a homecoming Friday night that no one from Cameron Yoe or Troy will forget anytime soon.
Everyone was there who needed to be there. A homecoming queen was crowned. Bands performed.
There was no football game, though, because there were no officials to call the contest.
According to reports filtered to the pressbox, the game was not on the schedule of the local officials chapter, thus it was never assigned and never verified by the host team.
The Yoemen (2-5, 2-1) and Trojans (1-5, 1-1) will meet in the rescheduled District 11-3A-I game at 10 a.m. today at Yoe Field.
Granger 40
Iola 0
GRANGER — Donnie Cantwell ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries as the Granger Lions (6-0, 3-0) dominated the Iola Bulldogs (2-5, 2-2) in a District 13-2A-II game.
The Lions defense held the Bulldogs to 41 yards rushing on 34 attempts while Granger racked up 353 yards on the same number of carries. Iola was managed only 11 yards passing for 52 total yards.
Lucas Matta added an 89-yard TD run for Granger, and Johnny Ryder ran for a 23-yard touchdown and connected with DJ McClelland for a 25-yard TD pass.
Tranvunta Fisher finished off the scoring for the Lions with a 4-yard run.
GRANGER 40, IOLA 0
Iola 0 0 0 0 — 0
Granger 14 13 13 0 — 40
Gra — Donnie Cantwell 72 run (Jose Valverde kick)
Gra — DJ McClelland 25 pass from Johnny Ryder (Valverde kick)
Gra — Cantwell 57 run (Valverde kick)
Gra — Ryder 23 run (kick failed)
Gra — Lucas Matta 89 run (Valverde kick)
Gra — Tranvunta Fisher 4 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Iola Gra
Rushes-yards 34-41 34-353
Passing yards 11 62
Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-6-0 6-10-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Granger: Cantwell 9-166, Matta 1-89, Ryder 7-44, McClelland 4-23, Valverde 3-21, Truvante Fisher 6-18, Mikhah Cantu 1-(-2), Isaac Lizardo 3-(-6).
PASSING — Granger: Ryder 6-10-0-62.
RECEIVING —; Granger: McClelland 1-25, Matta 1-16, Evan Hutka 2-14, Tripp Wilkie 1-5, Nathan Tucker 1-2.
CTCS 48
Schertz John Paul 21
SEGUIN — Ethan Allerkamp outgained the entire Schertz John Paul II offense, scored six touchdowns, and led Central Texas Christian to a TAPPS District 3-III/IV win.
He broke open a 21-all tie in the third quarter, scoring the first of the Lions’ four unanswered touchdowns.
Allerkamp finished with 386 yards on 41 carries, averaging 9.2 yards per carry and scoring five rushing touchdowns. He also caught one pass, a 48-yard touchdown from Tristan Eanes, to amass 434 yards of total offense.
The Guardians finished with 292 yards, led by quarterback Lane Golla, who rushed for 134 and threw for 130.
The Lions (4-3, 1-1) took a 21-0 first-quarter lead on Allerkamp scoring runs of 28 and 91 yards and the touchdown pass from Eanes. But the Guardians (2-5, 0-1) cut it to 21-7 in the first then added a touchdown in the second and third quarters to tie it at 21.
Allerkamp scored on a 52-yard run, Regan Ragsdale added a 2-yard score, and Allerkamp added two more scores, from 11 and 46 yards, in the fourth to seal the win.
Allerkamp remains among the area rushing leaders with 999 yards on 146 carries and nine touchdowns.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 48,
SCHERTZ JOHNPAUL II 21
CTCS 21 0 13 14 — 48
John Paul 7 7 7 0 — 21
CTCS — Ethan Allerkamp 28 run (Luke Chiles kick)
CTCS — Allerkamp 48 pass from Tristan Eanes (Chiles kick)
CTCS — Allerkamp 91 run (Chiles kick)
JP — 24 pass from Lane Golla (Caleb Friesenhahn kick)
JP — Tayler Rammel 15 pass from Golla (Friesenhahn kick)
JP — Golla 44 run (Friesenhahn kick)
CTCS — Allerkamp 52 run (Chiles kick)
CTCS — Regan Ragsdale 2 run (kick failed)
CTCS — Allerkamp 11 run (Chiles kick)
CTCS — Allerkamp 46 run (Chiles kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
CTCS JP
First downs 15 18
Rushes-yards 44-390 30-162
Passing yards 58 130
Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-6-0 8-19-0
Punts-average 1-22 4-33.2
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 5-30 2-38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CTCS: Allerkamp 41-386, Ragsdale 2-4, Eanes 1-0; John Paul: Golla 14-134, Joshua McGuire 7-23.
PASSING — CTCS: Eanes 4-6-0-58; John Paul: Golla 8-19-0-130.
RECEIVING — CTCS: Ragsdale 2-6; Ethan Allerkamp 1-48, Evan Allerkamp 1-4; John Paul: Rammel 4-66, Friesenhahn 2-8, McGuire 1-34.
— Reported by P.J. Thurman
Holy Trinity Cath. 60
RR Concordia 34
ROUND ROCK — The Holy Trinity Catholic Celtics (4-4, 2-2) scored at least two touchdowns in all four quarters to beat the Round Rock Concordia Cardinals (2-4, 0-3) in a TAPPS six-man District 4 game.
No other information was reported.
China Spring 41
Gatesville 10
GATESVILLE — The China Spring Cougars (7-0, 2-0) remained unbeaten by defeating the Gatesville Hornets (2-5, 0-2) in a District 9-4A-II game.
No other information was reported.
Rosebud-Lott 46
Moody 20
MOODY — The Rosebud-Lott Cougars (5-3, 2-2) downed the Moody Bearcats (2-5, 0-3) in a District 12-2A-I game.
No other information was reported.
Thorndale 40
Bruceville-Eddy 0
THORNDALE — The Thorndale Bulldogs (7-1, 4-0) remained atop the District 12-2A-I standings with a win over the Bruceville-Eddy Eagles (1-6, 0-3).
No other information was reported.
Burton 49
Bartlett 0
BARTLETT — The Burton Panthers (6-1, 3-0) shut out the Bartlett Bulldogs (2-6, 0-4) in a District 13-2A-II game.
No other information was reported.