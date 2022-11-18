IOWA COLONY — Ignited by a stubborn defense and a well-timed blocked punt midway through the first half, Cameron Yoe’s offense had time to find its footing.
Once it did, the Yoemen proved hard to stop Friday night.
Braylan Drake ran for a touchdown and threw for four, three of which found Charlie Mayer, as Yoe had little trouble in taking care of Orangefield in a 42-19 victory in a Class 3A Division I area-round playoff game at Alvin ISD’s Freedom Field.
Outside of one Bobcats drive, Yoe controlled the first half defensively, holding Orangefield to three-and-out on its first three possessions while settling in on offense to build a 14-point halftime lead.
“We just came out and played real strong, played hard and just had that good mentality to win,” said Drake, who threw scoring tosses to Mayer of 8, 11 and 22 yards, the first of which gave the Yoemen a 6-0 lead with 32 seconds left in the opening frame.
Yoe (9-3) never trailed in advancing to the Region III semifinals for the first time since 2019.
“The whole team played good, great defense — just a great all-around game,” said Drake, who completed 21 of 28 passes for 200 yards as his team recorded touchdowns on six of nine possessions and led by at least 15 points throughout the second half.
“We’re getting better and better offensively,” said Yoe head coach Rick Rhoades, whose team will face Columbus (11-1) next week. “Our quarterback, he’s been in the system for two years now and he understands. We try to take what they give us and he did a good job of that tonight.
“I thought at times we ran the ball very well. And anytime you can throw the ball and run the ball, your offensive line is doing a great job, so I thought those guys did a fantastic job tonight.”
The Yoemen totaled 378 yards, 178 of which came on the ground. Kardarius Bradley led the way with 108 yards on 15 carries, including a 52-yard touchdown up the middle that put the exclamation point on the win with 4:24 remaining.
Yoe’s defense, meanwhile, gave up just 240 yards, bottling up an Orangefield team that entered Friday on a seven-game winning streak and was averaging 37.6 points per game with its slot-T scheme.
The Yoemen defenders quickly made their presence felt, though.
Landen Greene had a sack to stall the Bobcats’ opening drive, Noah Vega had a key stop on the ensuing possession, then Greene blocked Orangefield’s third punt of the night to set up the Yoemen up at the Bobcats 11-yard line.
Three plays after that, Drake dropped back to pass but found space along the right side for a 6-yard TD run. After Drake connected with Trayjen Wilcox for the 2-point conversion, the lead swelled to 14-0.
Orangefield (9-3) then constructed a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive that got the Bobcats back within one possession when fullback Cameron Dischler took a pitch right and lofted a 20-yard TD pass to Morgan Sampson over a draw-in defense on fourth-and-8.
But the Bobcats didn’t gain another first down in the opening half, when it was held to just 81 total yards.
“I was proud of the way the kids played. I mean, Orangefield’s a good football team. I thought our defense played — you take away a couple plays — and they played an exceptional ballgame,” Rhoades said. “Slot-T, which is the offense that they ran, had given us trouble this year but our kids came out and really executed well tonight. I was proud of them.”
Wilcox accounted for Yoe’s other TD by answering the Bobcats’ lone first-half score on the next drive with a 35-yard reception from Drake that Wilcox gathered along the left sideline then made two defenders miss inside the 10 before finding the end zone.
Wilcox finished with eight catches for 98 yards, while Mayer had five grabs for 50 yards.
“This win was huge. Now we’re on to the next. It was a big stepping stone for us,” said Mayer, who also had two TDs in last week’s bi-district win over Yoakum and leads Yoe with 13 scoring receptions on the year. “We want it all. We really do, and I think everybody noticed that.”
CAMERON YOE 42, ORANGEFIELD 19
Orangefield 0 7 6 6 — 19
Yoe 6 15 14 7 — 42
Yoe — Charlie Mayer 8 pass from Braylan Drake (kick failed)
Yoe — Drake 6 run (Trayjen Wilcox pass from Drake)
Ora — Morgan Sampson 20 pass from Cameron Dischler (Ty Butler kick)
Yoe — Wilcox 35 pass from Drake (Homero Najera kick)
Yoe — Mayer 11 pass from Drake (Najera kick)
Ora — Gavin Perry-Koci 4 run (kick failed)
Yoe — Mayer 22 pass from Drake (Najera kick)
Yoe — Kardarius Bradley 52 run (Najera kick)
Ora — Cameron Dischler 46 pass from Brayden Parker (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Ora Yoe
First downs 13 17
Rushes-yards 39-167 27-178
Passing yards 73 200
Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-12-1 21-28-1
Punts-average 3-16.0 1-33.0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 4-20 2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Orangefield: Dischler 24-141, Parker 3-19, Perry-Koci 10-6, Case Singleton 2-1; Yoe: Bradley 14-108, Tavares Crittendon 4-42, Armando Reyes 5-24, Drake 4-8, team 1-(-4).
PASSING — Orangefield: Parker 2-11-1-53, Dischler 1-1-0-20; Yoe: Drake 21-28-1-200.
RECEIVING — Orangefield: Sampson 2-27, Dischler 1-46; Yoe: Wilcox 8-98, Mayer 5-50, Kason Goolsby 5-32, Connor Jeter 1-8, Ja’Qualyn Fields 1-6, Brody Aguirre 1-6.