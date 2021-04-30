WACO — Ky-li Alonzo’s two-run home run Friday afternoon not only capped the scoring in a seven-run fifth inning for Rogers, it also gave the Lady Eagles a much-needed turning point in a back-and-forth postseason clash with Groesbeck.
However, Groesbeck continued to put together strong at-bats and scored eight unanswered runs over the final two innings for a 14-10 win over Rogers at Waco ISD Sports Complex, tying their Class 3A bi-district series and forcing a winner-take-all Game 3.
The series-deciding game will be at 4 p.m. today at Waco ISD Sports Complex, with the winner advancing to face Troy (20-8) in the next round.
After the Lady Eagles (17-6) built a 10-6 lead on Alonzo’s homer, the Lady Goats (18-11) scored five runs in the top of the sixth and added a two-out, three-run home run in the seventh to go up 14-10. Groesbeck starting pitcher Adrianna Rich — who hit two home runs and had four RBIs — got a pair of groundouts and a strikeout to end the contest, ensuring the teams would meet one final time.
“We just have to put in some more work and never give up,” said Rogers shortstop Alonzo, who went 3-for-5 with three RBIs. “At the plate, we mostly did our job, but we also can be better. We got to 10 runs and then I think we might have gotten relaxed, which we can’t do.”
Rogers, which finished second in District 19-3A and is in the playoffs for the 14th straight season, battled back from a 6-3 deficit and went ahead 10-6 after it sent 11 batters to the plate in the fifth. Toni Wolfe drove in a run with a double, and Nicole Mucha added a two-run single that tied the game at 6-all. Lillie Watson and Aaliyah Montalbo hit back-to-back RBI doubles before Alonzo sent the ball over the wall in right field.
Groesbeck answered in the sixth against Rogers reliever Montalbo, who allowed three runs and recorded just two outs before Lady Eagles head coach Kristie Waits gave the ball back to starter Mucha. Carley Rand’s RBI single for Groesbeck made it 10-7, and Molly Clay inched the Lady Goats closer with a groundout that plated a run. A wild pitch scored Rand from third and made it 10-9, and Emma Samford brought home the go-ahead runs with a two-out, two-run single.
Mucha gave up a single and a walk to put Groesbeck runners at first and second with two outs in the seventh before Breann Bradley’s three-run homer — Groesbeck’s sixth extra-base hit of the game — made it 14-10 and all but sealed it.
“We were hoping for a win tonight and we just didn’t get it,” Waits said. “This was a game of momentum and they had the momentum at the end. We just couldn’t get it back.
“Tomorrow, we just have to bring our A-game and keep it going. We have to be mentally ready to play.”
Madison Matamoros opened the scoring for Rogers with an RBI groundout in the first before Charlie Borgeson — who homered in the series opener Thursday — hit another home run to make it 2-0.
“We live to fight another day. We had a discussion and we know that we’re fighting every inning of every game,” said Groesbeck head coach Windy Roberts, who got two RBIs each from Samford and Janae Trojacek. “We brought the bats and we came out with a victory.”