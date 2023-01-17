ROGERS — After a day off from school and practice thanks to Monday’s national holiday, the Troy Trojanettes had to work off a bit of rust in their rivalry match against Rogers on Tuesday.
They did that, and then pulled away to a key league win.
Kaycee Cavanaugh netted 15 points and Miah Corona followed with 14 to help Troy erase an early 12-point deficit en route to posting a 40-32 victory over the Lady Eagles in each team’s opener to start the second half of District 19-3A play.
Troy’s boys then followed the script in the end-cap of the doubleheader, using a strong early second half to create some distance from a 15-all halftime deadlock in securing a 39-34 win that ended just before press time.
The Trojanettes trailed 14-6 after a cold start from the field in the first quarter — when they made just one field goal — but found their footing from there, chipping away to close within three by halftime before taking command in the second half.
“Really, this was a big game. We beat them by 11, played pretty good the first time we played them at home. But to come on the road, especially a place like Rogers, they’re going to play hard,” said fifth-year Troy head coach Tucker Donohoe, whose team beat Rogers 51-40 to open league play Dec. 13 and entered Tuesday’s action in a tie with the Lady Eagles for third place, a game ahead of Rockdale.
“We came out a little slow the first quarter, but it’s really our defense that has kind of kept us in games,” Donohoe continued. “Didn’t practice on Monday, so we really came in during the (athletics) period and shot today, moved around a little bit, and second quarter on, I liked what I saw. We were moving. We were actually rebounding.”
The tables turned in the second half as Rogers (11-11, 4-4), which blitzed out to a 14-2 lead late in the first period on the strength of 5-of-10 shooting, was the team that struggled to find its form on offense.
Though they kept within striking distance, the Lady Eagles scored only nine points over the final 16 minutes as the Trojanettes (12-14, 5-3) slowly pulled away.
“Very cold shooting, I think that turned the tables,” Rogers head coach Missy Dolgener said. “I think as the game got tighter, we have some young, inexperienced players, and we’ve struggled shooting all year. We didn’t shoot well the first time we played them, and the shots just weren’t falling.”
Troy took its first lead since a 1-0 advantage when Kylee Farmer drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner with 5:02 left in the third to make for a 24-23 cushion.
Rogers returned the favor, reclaiming a 27-26 edge with 2:35 left in the quarter when Cheyenne Montalbo buried a 3 from the left side off a pass from Nicole Mucha. It was the lone field goal of the third frame for the Lady Eagles and gave them the lead for the final time.
Montalbo (five points) was one of seven Rogers players to score, paced by Raeley Sebek’s seven points. Ashlyn Talafuse and Madeline Fuchs also chipped in five points while Alaina Mungia scored five points to go with team highs in rebounds (six) and assists (three).
Troy closed the third on a 6-1 run, getting four points from Corona in the stretch, opened the fourth by scoring five of the next seven points to push the gap to 37-30 midway through the frame and held serve from there. Rogers, which forced six fourth-quarter turnovers, still had its chances.
“I thought we rebounded well in the first half. We knew that was going to be a key for us. We also tried to take away their transition game. Last time, they beat us in transition points 12-2 and I think we controlled that in the first half. But second half, I think that kind of got away from us,” said Dolgener, whose team had eight second-chance points in the first half but none in the second. “And we didn’t shoot free throws well. Free throws and rebounding will win you some games and we did not shoot them down the line like we needed to.”
The Lady Eagles missed all five of their free throws in the fourth, which all came in the final 3 minutes when they were down by seven.
Kenzie DeLeon grabbed a game-best nine rebounds to go with two blocks for Troy, which snapped a two-game slide. The loss snapped a three-game district winning streak for Rogers, which will travel to Lorena on Friday when the Trojanettes visit Cameron Yoe.