SAN ANGELO — The Belton Tigers will be glad to play in their home stadium next week after struggling in another road game.
Two weeks after suffering a 42-7 defeat at Brenham, Belton’s woes away from Tiger Field surfaced once again as it allowed 21 consecutive points to open the game and fell 35-12 at San Angelo Central on Friday night.
Belton senior running back LJ Underwood said the performance was disappointing, and the Tigers want to immediately erase it from their memories.
“Games like this just happen sometimes,” Underwood said. “We came out flat, and it happened, but we’re moving on to district next week. That’s when everything really counts.
“So, now we are going to start working hard and get our act together.”
Belton (2-2) simply could not get any offensive rhythm early in the game, finishing its first four drives of the contest with a pair of turnovers on downs, a punt and an interception.
Central (2-2) did not have any such issues.
After the Tigers failed to convert on fourth-and-6 on the game’s opening possession, Central needed just six plays to cover 67 yards. Senior quarterback Tyler Hill capped the drive with a 20-yard run into the end zone, and he and the Bobcats were just getting started.
Jayvion Robinson broke free for a 35-yard touchdown in the second quarter, continuing Central’s barrage in which it scored three times on 11 snaps in a span of less than 6 minutes. Hill inflated the Bobcats’ cushion to 21-0 on a 58-yard run with 5:26 remaining in the half.
The Tigers responded on the ensuing drive with a 67-yard touchdown pass from Ty Brown to Mason Ramm, but the extra point was botched. Three plays later, Hill — who finished the half with all 155 of his yards rushing in the game on four carries — recorded his third touchdown run on a 70-yard sprint.
“We’ve got to be able to shut that down from the beginning,” Belton junior defensive lineman Ethan Arendall said. “That’s the only way we are going to be able to win these games.
“We have to play hard, play fast, work as a team and play with some unity.”
Belton scored on its next possession, with Shaun Snapp running in from the 2 with 21 seconds remaining in the half. Following an unsuccessful 2-point conversion attempt, Belton trailed 28-12 at halftime.
Paced by 223 yards rushing on just 13 carries (17.2 yards per carry), the Bobcats finished the half with 291 total yards.
The pattern continued in the second half for Belton, which sandwiched a pair of turnovers on downs around Brown’s second interception of the night before seeing time expire during its final possession.
Hill finished with 167 yards passing to complement his ground game as the Bobcats tallied 505 total yards, compared to 363 for Belton.
Tigers junior Jay Burrola had a team-high 44 yards rushing on five carries. Brown was 13-of-33 for 212 yards, finding Ramm twice for 73 yards. Garrett Oliveira had five catches for 54 yards, and Diego Coleman added four receptions for 43 yards.
Now, the Tigers affix their full attention on returning to the playoffs for a second consecutive year as they open the District 11-5A-II schedule next Friday at home against Pflugerville.
The Panthers started the season with a trio of paltry performances, posting just 21 points and 324 total yards en route to being outscored by a combined 103 points, but the trend ended this week against Bastrop in a battle between winless teams. Pflugerville beat the Bears 42-35 to set up the district opener.
“Now, we just have to focus on beating every team we play. There is nothing else really to it,” Coleman said. “We just have to start focusing on winning.”
SAN ANGELO CENTRAL 35, BELTON 12
Belton 0 12 0 0 — 12
Central 7 21 0 7 — 35
Cen — Tyler Hill 20 run (Chase Miller kick)
Cen — Jayvion Robinson 25 run (Miller kick)
Cen — Hill 58 run (Miller kick)
Bel — Mason Ramm 67 pass from Ty Brown (run failed)
Cen — Hill 70 run (Miller kick)
Bel — Shaun Snapp 2 run (pass failed)
Cen — Keevon Rice 2 pass from Hill (Miller kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bel Cen
First downs 19 20
Rushes-yards 32-151 36-338
Passing yards 212 167
Comp.-Att.-Int. 13-34-2 18-26-0
Punts-average 1-42.0 2-33.0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 3-25 6-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Belton: Jay Burrola 5-44, Snapp 13-41, Brown 5-30, LJ Underwood 6-26, Jake Stout 1-9, Ramm 2-1; Central: Hill 4-155, Robinson 5-59, Aiden Barron 12-56, Tyree Brawley 9-51, Jaedyn Gipson 4-16, Jacob Gallegos 1-5, Rice 1-(-4).
PASSING — Belton: Brown 13-33-2-212, Stout 0-1-0-000; Central: Hill 18-26-0-167.
RECEIVING — Belton: Ramm 2-73, Garrett Oliveira 5-54, Diego Coleman 4-43, Underwood 1-27, Isaac Abel 1-15; Central: Ben Imler 3-40, Rice 5-39, Tyler Walker 3-30, Brawley 1-27, Carmelo Amigelo 4-17, Gallegos 1-7, Robinson 1-7.