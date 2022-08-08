The sun had just come up Monday when Temple took the practice field, shining bright light upon a new endeavor.
Four months from now, the Wildcats would like to walk off the turf as the final curtain drops on the 2022 football season.
“December 17 at 3 p.m.,” sweat-soaked senior linebacker Taurean York said, reciting the schedule details of this year’s Class 6A Division II state championship game.
There’s plenty to do before then — and there’s a chance Temple, should it make the playoffs for a 10th consecutive season, could be 6A-DI — but the Wildcats dug into their quest on Day 1 of fall camp at dawn with plenty of hopes and high expectations on the horizon to chase.
“It’s crazy because literally I was just in middle school being a ball boy watching, knowing one day I’ll be up here,” said wide receiver Mikal Harrison-Pilot, a four-year starter like York. “Now, I look up, it’s my senior year and I have to try to do something this year because I have to leave my legacy here. But, it all went by so fast. I’m not going to regret anything I do, do everything at full speed and whatever happens, happens.”
The happenings Monday began when the locker rooms opened at 6 a.m. Soon enough, the Wildcats were on the field for what amounted to an afternoon-heat-avoiding 3-hour practice.
“Everybody was yelling and yappin’ like they were ready for it,” Harrison-Pilot said. “I feel like it’s going to be a special year. I feel that energy we have, we brought it today and hopefully we can carry it on.”
Seventh-year head coach Scott Stewart roamed here and there on some of the few remaining patches of green grass in town. His was a watchful eye in addition to the hovering drone and cameras perched on tripods high above. Trainers stood by with water ready, whistles chirped and buzzers sounded.
“Kids were excited. That’s the good part. Day 1, I’m not going to say it’s the easy part, but it’s easier than Day 2 and Day 3,” Stewart said.
“Everybody wants to talk to me about goals. I don’t ever circle anybody on the schedule. If we can be better tomorrow than we were today, and you can do that enough times in a row, that at least gives you a chance to talk about doing something special later on. We ain’t talking about something special right now.”
Temple is coming off a 9-3 campaign in 2021 that included a second straight unbeaten run to the District 12-6A title but also a second consecutive area-round loss to Rockwall-Heath.
The Wildcats are picked by many to successfully defend their league championship and will aim to meet those prognostications with plenty of returning starters and experience on both sides of the ball, including the aforementioned York — a Baylor commitment who said he’ll also take official visits to Mississippi and LSU — and highly touted receiver Harrison-Pilot, who narrowed down his collegiate choices to five (Texas, TCU, Houston, California and Oklahoma).
Harrison-Pilot, who expects to play multiple positions again this season after stints at receiver, quarterback and safety in 2021, said he is finalizing a “special” date to announce his collegiate choice. He said staying in state is important and that Texas, TCU and Houston are “my favorites right now.”
Junior quarterback Reese Rumfield is back for Year 2 and will have three veteran starters on the offensive line in Endrei Sauls, Jeremiah Mungia and Agustin Silva. New Mexico State commit Naeten Mitchell at safety, Zion Moore at linebacker, and Jaylon Jackson and Ayden Brown on the line are among the defensive returners.
“It was a really solid first day,” said Sauls, who moves from tackle to center. “It felt good to get back into helmets, felt good to get back into the groove of things.”
Others, of course, will stake their claim to spots up for grabs, which makes these next three weeks prior to Game 1 all the more vital in the overall quest for success.
“It’s going to be fun. This is a good group. They work their tails off. There’s never been a whole lot of that prima donna stuff here. There’s just not,” Stewart said. “As far as how talented we’ll be compared to years past, I guess we’ll see. There’s plenty out there. But, I do like their mentality and mindset — the kind of yeomen, blue-collar approach. Just grab your hard hat and go.”
How far Temple goes is the offseason topic of choice. By all accounts, the tone set during the first practice had the Wildcats at least pointed in the right direction.
The season opener is Aug. 27 at McKinney at a new time of high noon (it was originally slated for 1 p.m.), meaning the countdown truly is on and there are no seconds to waste. York, who seemingly hasn’t pressed pause over the last four seasons and was up by 4 a.m. Monday, knows the importance of embracing opportunity.
“I think that I’ve worked really hard from day one when I was 14 to my senior year when I’m 17. Time has flown by tremendously fast. Football is a game. When you do the same thing over and over, days pile up on top of each other. It’s gone by fast but I have to take advantage of every day,” said York, twice a district defensive MVP.
“I think the entire team, honestly, can just use that extra edge, and that’s why I’m here.”