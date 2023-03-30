BELTON — Makenna Morrow thought back to one particular Belton girls soccer game against longtime rival Hewitt Midway she attended with her mom. The energy and excitement reached legit levels, or so it seemed to the then-middle school student.
While the specifics are a bit hazy some five or six years later, Morrow, even though she was enveloped by the infectious atmosphere that night at Tiger Field, can vividly recall her thoughts as the players dashed up and down the turf.
“I just remember wanting to be a part of that,” she said Wednesday while coincidentally — or fittingly — standing on Tiger Field. “And I remember wanting to add on to the legacy of Lady Tiger soccer.”
Morrow indeed etched plenty into Belton’s history.
The senior, who joins the rest of the Lady Tigers for a Class 5A Region III quarterfinal match at 6:30 tonight against College Station A&M Consolidated inside Midway’s Panther Stadium, earlier this season inked her name in the school record books by taking over as the all-time leading goal-scorer. Her record, with at least one more game to go, stands at 140 goals.
The previous mark, which lasted more than a decade, was 124 by Hadley Young.
“I never knew or thought that I would end up as the leading scorer,” Morrow said. “It’s kind of crazy to think about, actually. I love the traditions that Belton carries, especially Lady Tiger soccer. I just think there is such a deep history and it means a lot to be able to carry along records and district titles that Belton has had for so many years.”
Consolidated (17-4-3), which defeated Killeen Ellison 7-0 and advanced on penalty kicks (the last resort to decide a game after teams are tied through regulation and overtime) past Pflugerville Hendrickson to reach the third round, went unbeaten without conceding a goal for its league crown. It has held 16 consecutive opponents scoreless since Jan. 14 and has given up 10 goals this season.
District 22-5A champ Belton (19-4-3), winner versus College Station 2-0 and Austin McCallum 6-0 in the first two rounds, also has only surrendered 10 goals.
“I think it’s going to be one of the harder games we’ve played in a while,” Belton senior Allie Angell said. “We’ve got to stick to what we know, which is hard work.”
Morrow, whose parents were high school and college soccer players themselves and met while student-athletes at Abilene Christian University, began playing soccer at the age of 4.
Soon enough, Morrow was immersed in the sport, from long drives for practices and games with her club teams to bus rides, tournaments and dinners with her prep teammates.
“It’s basically the only sport that I played. It’s kind of just been a family thing and I stuck with it,” she said. “I think the relationships that I developed with people are just incomparable. Knowing that you have a team behind you and coaches that support you, it’s just been the greatest blessing to have for however many years it’s been.”
One such lasting friendship that sprang from the sport is with Angell, a fellow four-year varsity contributor and co-captain who is committed to attend and play for Mary Hardin-Baylor in the fall.
“Makenna and I have been best friends for as long as I can remember. To be able to watch her score all the goals she’s scored and exceed all expectations anyone has ever had — she’s going to leave a huge legacy behind her and I couldn’t be more proud,” said Angell, who anchors Belton’s defense at center back. “She, a lot of the time, carries the team whenever the rest of us can’t. She steps it up a lot.”
Described as a “true striker” by fifth-year Belton head coach Oscar Bersoza, Morrow eased her way into varsity life as a freshman on a talented 2020 squad that didn’t get a chance to play in the postseason because the onset of the pandemic nixed the tail-end of that season. She had 13 goals as a ninth-grader and 27 the following year.
The number ballooned to 47 as a junior in 2022 and was the single-season record until this year. She’s got 53 and counting — 40 percent of the team’s 133 total — including three in the playoffs.
Senior Jareli Reyes is second this season with 16 goals and sophomore Ava Itz has 15.
“She’s a leader. Been a captain for two years now, and she’s a worker,” Bersoza said of Morrow. “She’s constantly banged up because she throws her body out there so often. She leads by example.”
The examples reach beyond the goals, which weren’t necessarily in the original plans.
“My goal has never been to score. It just has been part of what’s happened while trying to help the team,” Morrow said. “All four years, I’ve always had amazing teammates that play great passes. It’s definitely my teammates that work super hard, and I’m just able to make runs. We work really well off of each other and it’s a great combination.”
What haven’t been so great are the injuries — accrued because of her physical, nose-for-the-ball style — that have hindered some of Morrow’s minutes over the years. There have been enough nicks and bumps and tweaks that once Belton’s season comes to a close, so, too, will her scholastic playing days.
“Throughout my four years, I’ve just taken a beating. I’ve had a lot of concussions. It was a really difficult decision because I really love soccer and I’m going to miss the connections that I have so much,” said Morrow, who ranks in the top 10 academically in the Class of 2023 and will attend Baylor in the fall with her eyes set on studying sports marketing. “I just think that I need to rest my body, and committing to play at a higher level is just too much. So, I’m just going to focus on academics.”
Before that, the focus is on getting through the third round.
While Angell and Morrow never lost a district game in regulation, they’ve been on the wrong end of two heart-wrenching third-round 6A playoff losses each of the last two seasons by way of penalty kick shootouts. Clearing that hurdle as a 5A group would be the first layer of icing on the career cake.
“We’re excited. We know it’s going to be a tough game and we are preparing for that as best we can. We’ll go into it confident and try to make the best of it,” Angell said. “I think we are all holding ourselves to a higher standard this year. We want to go far — especially the seniors. We know we have an opportunity and we want to make the best of it and go as far as we can.”
The winner books a trip to the 5A-Region III tournament and a semifinal matchup opposite Port Neches-Groves (23-3-1) or Friendswood (15-8-2) at 1 p.m. April 7.
The 5A state tournament is slated to begin April 13 at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.
“It’s a big opportunity,” Bersoza said. “I would say, this group, this will be the third time (in the third round), so I’m hoping we can manage the emotions and the anxiety better now since they have that experience.”