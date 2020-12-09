BELTON — Brett Sniffin joked Wednesday afternoon that he wanted to have T-shirts made for the Tigers football program that read “Defense is cool in Belton.” The off-the-cuff comment perfectly encapsulated the first-year Belton head coach’s mindset as the Tigers embark on their first offseason under Sniffin and his coaching staff.
Sniffin wants his program to garner a tough, blue-collar reputation and prove that it is just as formidable defensively as it is offensively. The road to achieve that identity for the 2021 campaign began Monday, just three days after Belton dropped its season finale against Harker Heights in a game that secured the fourth and final playoff berth out of District 12-6A for the victor.
And while Belton hasn’t spent this week preparing for a bi-district matchup, the Tigers are still busy as ever. After all, Sniffin and his staff were deprived of offseason preparation — often crucial for an incoming coach — last spring because of the pandemic.
This time, they’re not wasting a single moment.
“Last season is over for us and we didn’t get an offseason last year, so we’re going to take every day we can and grind after it and get ready to go,” Sniffin said. “That’s the focus in the offseason. We want to play better defense and make playing defense the cool thing to do in Belton. We want guys to play linebacker and defensive end rather than everyone wanting to play quarterback or running back. We want kids who want to fight and grind.”
One of Belton’s goals entering the start of the season — beside remain healthy and play as many games as possible in a season that was constantly under the shadow of COVID-19 — was to allow half as many points as it did in 2019. With help from new defensive coordinator Chris Harbin, The Tigers (3-7, 3-4) yielded 273 points in nine games after allowing 381 in 10 games a year ago.
Along with allowing 30.3 points per game, Belton gave up 356.1 yards per contest while averaging 28.4 points and 412.9 yards per game on offense, including season-highs of 56 points against Killeen Ellison and 587 yards at Round Rock.
While the results often pitted Belton on the losing end, Sniffin said his team showed progress each week despite the opponent on the slate.
“I think if you take away the second half of the (season-opening) Georgetown game and the fourth quarter of the Harker Heights game, I thought our kids played toe-to-toe with everybody we played,” Sniffin said. “If you take away a handful of plays during our season and you flip them, then our record is likely flipped and we’re preparing to play somebody this week.
“That’s why this offseason is so important, because we’re going to build that into these kids so we’ll be mentally ready to get over that hump and not be behind by one or two (points), but winning by one or two or more.”
The greatest challenge for Belton — and every high school football team across the state — this season was avoiding the coronavirus. After the start of the Class 6A and 5A season was delayed a month by the University Interscholastic League, the Tigers made it six games into their schedule before their season was abruptly paused. Several Belton players were forced to quarantine as a result of positive tests and subsequent contact tracing, leaving the Tigers with a postponement against Harker Heights and a cancellation of their much-anticipated showdown with Temple.
Belton trounced Ellison in its return to action and remained in the playoff hunt. An overtime loss to Killeen Shoemaker and the setback against Heights last Thursday ended those postseason hopes and left the Tigers with three wins for the second straight year.
Still, while making the playoffs would have been the icing on the cake, Belton basked in just being healthy and finishing out its regular season. Sniffin and his seniors were more than content to get in nine games.
“The thing I’m proud of is that we followed protocols and took care of our kids,” Sniffin said. “COVID is no joke, so we wanted our kids to be as safe as possible and I think we did that. And it cost us some with the quarantines, but we wanted health to be the top priority. We also got to play nine football games, which not a lot of teams get to say that during a pandemic.”
A look to next year
Belton will continue to implement an offense that focuses on ball and clock control. Starting quarterback Ruben Jimenez, running back Maurice Reed and receiver Kanyn Utley are three seniors whose production will need to be replaced next year. Offensive lineman and four-year starter Thomas Bowman also will graduate and not return next season.
Tight end Bryan Henry and receiver Seth Morgan should return for their senior campaigns, along with center Jackson Engelke.
At quarterback, junior Wriley Madden — who served as the backup this season and has two years of varsity experience — will compete for the starting role with sophomore Slade LeBlanc and freshman Ty Brown. According to Sniffin, LeBlanc is a dual-threat option who has overcome two ACL tears, while Brown operates more in the pocket and has a strong arm to go with his 6-foot-3 frame.
“Ty can sling the ball all over the place and Slade is probably the fastest kid on the team. Those two will really put pressure on Wriley,” Sniffin said. “I like nothing better than competition. Competition really makes you better and having those three get after it should put us in a good position.”
Defensively, seniors Joe Sniffin, Charles Williams III, Edrick Holcombe and Amiere Steward will leave the linebacker corps after combining for 196 tackles. Malik Jackson, Derrance Daniels and Bryan Luna all graduate from the defensive line.
Junior defensive backs Aaron Bain and Trent West likely will return next year after leading a secondary that allowed 151.7 yards passing per game and Sniffin praised for being much improved since the start of the year.
By the numbers
Jimenez led Belton with 1,693 yards and 14 touchdowns passing and ran for 608 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games. Reed finished with 1,164 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing and had 22 catches for 239 yards and a score. Utley had a team-high 40 receptions for 462 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Henry tallied 563 yards and five touchdowns with 34 catches. Morgan added 22 catches for 406 yards and three touchdowns.
Joe Sniffin — who played eight games after tearing his ACL during the Tigers’ preseason scrimmage — had a team-leading 82 tackles and one interception returned for a touchdown. Williams had 43 tackles and three sacks, Steward had 41 tackles and Jackson finished with 38 tackles — including seven for losses — and 2½ sacks. Junior defensive lineman Braxton Haynes led Belton with 4½ sacks and added six tackles for losses.
West (38 tackles) had a team-high three interceptions and Bain finished with 56 tackles and two interceptions.
Junior kicker Zach White converted two of five field goal attempts — with a long of 37 yards — and went 26-for-28 on point after kicks.
High praise
Brett Sniffin had positive words to describe senior offensive linemen Garrett Schoolcraft, Matthew Sierras and Charles Wilson, and Reed on Wednesday. All four were on Belton’s junior varsity team as juniors and proved themselves as major contributors this year in their lone season on the varsity squad.
Sniffin praised their commitment to working hard and being coachable individuals.
“Those four worked hard and probably outperformed what a lot of people expected of them,” Brett Sniffin said. “They did everything we asked of them and really busted their tails to get to this level. It really makes us proud as coaches to have players like that. We’re all very excited to be a part of their lives.”