LITTLE-RIVER ACADEMY — Just leave it to an offensive lineman to redirect the praise.
“We got a real good sophomore quarterback, too,” Caden Berry said, smiling, when asked if there was anything else he wanted to add.
In true brotherly fashion, and befitting of his selfless personality, Academy’s sophomore center did his best to deflect the spotlight for most of a 15-minute interview Tuesday night.
“Definitely since, like, back when I was playing peewee, he’s always been the quarterback, and I’ve always been the center, so we’ve had that bond for the longest time,” Berry said of Kasey Mraz, Academy’s sophomore quarterback, and also Berry’s brother.
Since playing in Academy youth leagues together as fourth-graders, Berry and Mraz have shared that center-to-quarterback connection. But their relationship began forging even before that, when they met as youngsters at Academy Elementary School, fittingly, during a game of touch football.
“It was second grade and it was recess and we were playing football outside,” Berry said.
Years later, in 2017, Berry’s parents Tiffany and John adopted Mraz and his older siblings, Kollin, Academy’s starting wide receiver for last year’s playoff team, and Kamryn, Abilene Christian’s starting point guard this season.
Since then, athletics has been a constant in the family, and with Berry’s younger sister Macie now a freshman trainer for the Bees’ football team, it completes the circle.
Berry, 15, who has grown up in Little River-Academy, said he and Mraz, 16, quickly became friends after Mraz moved from Krum to Academy in second grade.
As their relationship grew and the dynamics shifted, Berry said they have remained close.
“We have our arguments, of course, like any brother or sister (relationship),” Berry said. “But at the end of the day, it’s family.”
Family is a prevailing theme when talking with those close to Academy football. So it surely fits that each play starts with a snap from brother to brother.
“And it’s just always, I’m supposed to protect him, through anything,” Berry said. “And we’ve all been that way. Like our (right) tackle Jake Jones, (right guard) Orlando Feregrino, (left tackle) Adam Cadell, through middle school — we’ve all just grown up to protect Kasey at all costs, no matter what.”
So that’s what the aforementioned sophomores do, along with sophomores Luke Tomasek at tight end and Tyler Burnett (before his injury in Week 4), and senior left guard Dylan Gardner, among others — they protect Mraz.
Then mix in Academy’s plethora of targets at the skill spots, a top-notch special teams ace, and the formula is written. It’s how Academy has stacked wins in multiple close games this season, including last week’s 28-22 overtime prod of Yoakum to open the Class 3A Division I playoffs.
“Our defense came away with an amazing stop, too, in that overtime,” Berry said. “As soon as we stopped them, I was pretty confident, because, worse comes to worse, we can kick a field goal, because we have an amazing kicker in Blake Bundy, so I knew we had it.”
It turned out, Academy instead got a 9-yard touchdown pass from Mraz to Scout Brazeal — their area-leading 13th TD strike of the year — to put away the Bulldogs.
But it’s that type of mindset that the Bumblebees have built since going 5-0 in games decided by eight points or less this fall. It’s given them, though young, the steadiness required to finish off close games.
“Definitely, we’re all accustomed to it,” Berry said. “So we have confidence of just being in situations and not being nervous and being able to pull through and be clutch.”
With his mental aptitude and leadership qualities, Berry is an ideal center — the 5-foot-10, 230-pound engine in the middle of Academy’s methodical offense.
“I’ve been playing center since I was in the fourth grade,” he said. “I didn’t think anything then. Then you get into middle school and you realize it’s a big position. Then, freshman year, playing on varsity, I was like, ‘This is, you know, huge.’ I was really nervous for a couple of weeks. But now I’ve grown accustomed to it and I’m just confident in myself.”
Getting players such as Berry and Jones — who started on the line as freshmen — snaps early on at the varsity level is a formula that has worked for Academy in the past.
Whether it’s seniors Bundy or Darion Franklin, juniors Brazeal or Alex Lawton, or even fellow sophomore Zane Clark, among others, many of the Bees’ top play-makers have gained varsity experience as underclassmen.
It’s a fact definitely not lost on Berry.
“The skill guys make us look good,” he said, to which head coach Chris Lancaster immediately agreed.
“Yeah, they cover up our warts,” Lancaster said.
In all, Berry and Mraz are two of 10 sophomore starters — along with a handful more in the playing rotation — who take the field for the youthful yet experienced Bumblebees (10-1), who are seeking back-to-back playoff wins for the first time since 1971 in tonight’s 7:30 p.m. area tilt with Winnie East Chambers at Tomball ISD Stadium.
“They’ve all been playing football together since they were little whippersnappers,” Lancaster said. “So, I think the recipe for what we’re doing, we are probably the closest group — they just love one another and fight for one another and that’s what I think is the difference.”
It’s what families do, take care of their own, no matter the cost, which may sometimes include a tweaked ankle here or there, which is what Berry did on the first play of last week’s bi-district win.
“But he played every snap,” Lancaster said. “He just gutted it out for the team. And that says a lot.”
Berry said there was a slim chance he was going to sit out.
“Immediately, I was like, ‘I’m not going to sit out these playoffs,” he said. “I was blocking back on a defensive tackle, and someone fell and rolled my ankle out. And I got up and was kind of walking gingerly on it. But finally got it wrapped up and took some Ibuprofen and kept going.”
It’s the same thing Berry plans to do tonight against the Buccaneers (8-3) — just keep going, as the Bees seek their first 11-win season in 60 years.
“I’m going to knock on wood, which is my head and say he has not missed a play,” Lancaster said on a beautiful fall evening, lightly tapping his cranium while standing near midfield at daybreak as the lights shined down at Academy’s John Glover Stadium.
At that moment, Berry trotted over.
“You ain’t missed a play this whole season at center, have you?” Lancaster asked.
“No, sir,” Berry replied.
“No, see, he’s been in that spot,” Lancaster said. “And pretty much our whole offensive line has been in those spots. So, they know their wingmen. They know their brother beside them. They know that when they’re presented different challenges, they know how to help one another. And it’s been fun to watch.”