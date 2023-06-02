BELTON — The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl is about much more than playing a few ballgames. It’s about plenty of things, including a highly competitive annual pancake-eating contest.
But on Friday night, it was all about softball.
That’s when the action on the field took center stage, as did Crawford’s Kenzie Jones, who went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI at the plate and struck out seven in a complete game to pick up the win in the circle and lead Red to a 9-3 win over Blue at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Dee Dillon Field.
The victory gave Red back-to-back wins in the series and a 4-3-1 overall edge since the softball game was added in 2016, and it capped a week of fellowship, service, camaraderie and good old-fashioned fun for 26 recently graduated seniors from 20 high schools across 12 Central Texas counties.
It also helped the FCA celebrate its 15th year of staging the games, which began in 2009 with only a football game and since has expanded to include volleyball, baseball, basketball and cheerleading.
“I’m not going on to play college, so it was good to go out with a bang and be able to do good in my last-ever softball game because I’ve been playing since I was four. So, it’s kind of a bittersweet moment, but I’m excited to see what God has in store for me,” said Lake Belton’s Hannah Jensen, who finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs and was one of four Red players to finish with two hits apiece.
After falling behind by a run in the top of the first, Red took control with big innings in the second and third to build a 7-1 lead and held on from there.
Jensen provided the closing runs in Red’s four-run second when she delivered a two-run double that nicked the chalk along the right-field line to score Bruceville-Eddy’s Kenzi Olivares, who had doubled, and China Spring’s Hadyn Shoots, who was running for Crawford’s Haley Holmes, who singled.
Jensen was one of six area players for Red, which cranked out 12 hits, eight of which went for extra bases (all doubles).
Lake Belton’s Autumn Holman (1-for-3, run), Troy’s Lily Garcia (1-for-3, double, RBI), Olivares (1-for-2, double, run), Harker Heights’ Paige Findley (1-for-3, two runs, steal) and Gatesville’s Lauren Stuard (walk) also contributed to Red’s win.
Garcia drove a double off the top of the fence in right during Red’s three-run fourth to plate Findley, who led off with an infield single and promptly stole second. Shoots and Jones added RBIs in the frame as Red built a lead that didn’t dip below four runs.
After giving up the early run in the first, Jones — a New Mexico commitment — settled in and retired eight straight batters until Teague’s Delainey Long roped a one-out double to left to spark Blue in the fourth.
Waco Connally’s Teyani Walker followed with an infield single and each scored when Waco’s Asharah Thibodeaux drove a single through the right side to cut the gap to 7-3.
Thibodeaux (2-for-2) drove in all three of Blue’s runs. The first came on a two-out single into right that scored Long, who led off the game with a sharp double, for Blue’s only lead in the first.
Long and Kacey White (Corsicana Mildred) also had two hits apiece to pace Blue.
Salado’s Angel Van De Plas and Brooke McLaurin and Granger’s Mattie Wilkie made up the local contingent for Blue, which finished with nine hits, one of which was a Van De Plas single in the fifth.
McLaurin relieved Blue starter White in the fourth and retired nine of the 14 batters she faced in three innings.
Madison Brumit of Kerens was given the Gene Pemberton Servant Heart Award following the game.
“It was a good game to end with, with her being by my side for my last game,” said Holman, who batted leadoff for Red and played under her sister Sidney Holman-Mansell, who was one of three coaches for Red. “And these girls I got to play with — I played with a few of them when I was younger and stuff — and it was just fun to be all together again.”