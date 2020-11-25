BELTON — When it comes to Texas high school football, few aspects of the game are held in higher regard for the players and coaches than practicing during Thanksgiving week.
Coaches instructing their athletes to take care of the smallest of details in schemes that have been repeated for months, all the while encouraging those same teenagers not to go overboard with the turkey, stuffing and pie, has become one of the hallmarks of programs that usually find themselves competing in the playoffs during late November.
While that’s still the case for Class 4A and smaller schools, other teams across the state — specifically Class 5A and 6A schools — are preparing for regular-season games later this week, with the postseason still in the distance.
Such is the case for the Belton Tigers, who have two District 12-6A matchups remaining on their plate.
“As a Texas high school football player, you circle Thanksgiving on the calendar and you don’t want to be on the road going to grandma’s house. You want to be here playing football and making memories,” first-year Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said. “We’ve told the kids that practicing during Thanksgiving is something that you want to make a habit. Now, we don’t want to make a habit out of having a pandemic, so it’s good the kids are experiencing this, this season. It’s also a little different because we’re still in district.”
It’s no secret that the coronavirus has wreaked havoc on a number of facets at the local, state, national and global level. Even Belton felt the unwanted sting of the pandemic when the Tigers were forced to postpone one game and cancel another over the course of the last three weeks.
Belton made its return last Friday and looked anything but rusty, posting a 56-33 win over Killeen Ellison in which the Tigers topped 500 yards of offense (525) and recorded 25 first downs for the third time this year, set a season-high mark for points in a quarter (28) and didn’t a commit a turnover for the first time this year in the Tigers’ first game since Oct. 30.
“I wasn’t surprised that we had no turnovers, because we’ve been working toward it all year. I wish it would have happened a little sooner but, at the same time, I’m proud of the kids for doing it,” said Sniffin, who added that he was equally proud of his team for continuing to execute after Ellison cut Belton’s lead to 14 midway through the third quarter. “The secondary was outstanding. They held (Ellison’s) receivers in check most of the game and I thought that was great.”
Defensively, Belton held Ellison to 353 yards — 45 less than the Eagles’ season average entering last Friday. The Tigers yielded 105 yards passing after the Eagles entered the contest averaging 187 yards through the air. Ellison leading receiver Trejon Spiller, who averaged 110 yards receiving per game, finished with 66 against a stingy Belton secondary.
“We showed everyone how we want to play and what we were working on during those weeks that we missed,” said senior linebacker Joe Sniffin, who had 13 tackles against Ellison to increase his team lead to 52 for the season. “On defense, we contained them for most of the game and did what we had to do.”
This week’s challenge is a stout one as Belton (3-5, 3-2) hosts 12-6A’s second-place squad in Killeen Shoemaker (6-2, 4-2), which can clinch a playoff berth with a win Friday in the Grey Wolves’ regular-season finale. Shoemaker has lost two straight games — a 27-24 decision against 12-6A champion Temple last week and 51-50 against Harker Heights in overtime the week before — and will be hungry to put an end to its recent skid.
Belton, which is tied with Harker Heights for the district’s fourth and final playoff berth entering Friday’s tilt, needs a win to remain in the postseason hunt. The Tigers’ matchup with Shoemaker will be the second of three straight home games to end the regular season for Belton.
“It’s a big game. They need to win to get in and we need to win to get in. At the same time, we’re just glad to be playing football,” said Brett Sniffin, whose team averages 432 yards and 31 points per game and allows 325 yards and 29 points per contest. “Their two losses were extremely close, so it’s not like the wheels are falling off for them. It’ll be a good game.”
Leader of the pack
Brett Sniffin said limiting the Grey Wolves’ offense will be a top priority for Belton, and it starts with keeping their dual-threat quarterback in check. Senior Ty Bell helps spearhead a Shoemaker unit that averages 504 yards and 43 points per game. Bell has 1,561 yards and 19 touchdowns passing to go with 436 yards and five scores rushing.
Brett Sniffin said if Bell is contained in the pocket rather than running the ball, it would bode well for the Tigers.
Still, that’s a lot easier to say than do.
“That dude is the real deal,” Brett Sniffin said. “Usually, you don’t want to say that you’d rather have a quarterback throw, but we’d rather have him throw than run. That’s not to say he’s a bad passer. His running scares you and when he starts to scramble, that’s when he can catch defenses out of position.”
Shoemaker also boasts a talented running back in Devin Brown. The senior ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns against Temple last week to increase his season totals to 950 yards and 13 TDs. Fellow senior running back De'Andre Exford has 484 yards and a trio of scores rushing.
Senior Monoray Baldwin leads the Shoemaker receiving corps with 36 receptions for 699 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Down to the wire
A win in its final two games of the regular season would greatly increase Belton’s chances securing a playoff berth and earn the Tigers a 10th game this season after their contest against Temple was canceled.
Harker Heights — which visits Belton next Thursday in the Tigers’ regular-season finale — beat Killeen last week 52-23 and hosts Copperas Cove on Friday. Belton’s contest against Harker Heights — which will likely determine the final playoff spot from 12-6A — was originally scheduled for Nov. 7, but positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing quarantines forced the Tigers to postpone the game to Dec. 3.
Temple (8-1, 6-0) and Shoemaker lead the district. Bryan (5-2, 4-2) is third.
“We just want to keep playing the way we did last week,” Joe Sniffin said. “We need to keep our mindset on making the playoffs and keeping grinding. Things don’t get any easier from this point on, so we have to be ready.”
Defensive standouts
Junior defensive backs Aaron Bain (45) and Trent West (27) have a combined 72 tackles this year and two interceptions apiece for Belton. Senior B.J. Thompson also helps the secondary with 24 tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Belton’s starting linebackers have 131 tackles — five for losses — this season between Joe Sniffin, junior Sam Ramirez (30), senior Charles Williams III (26) and senior Edrick Holcombe (23). The group has accounted for three forced fumbles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception returned for a touchdown.
On the defensive line, seniors Malik Jackson and Bryan Luna and junior Braxton Haynes have combined for 66 tackles — 13 for losses — and eight sacks, four fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. Haynes is the team leader with 4½ sacks, and Jackson has 2½ sacks.