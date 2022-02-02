Considering how every bit of information these days is immediately shared on social media, Samari Howard sure did a good job of keeping his big decision close to the vest.
Temple’s senior running back, who verbally committed in September to attend and play for the Air Force Academy, found a better fit for his future and announced Wednesday that he is bound for West Point, N.Y., and the United States Military Academy to serve, study and play for the Army Black Knights.
“Keeping it a secret was hard but I thought it was the best decision for me,” said Howard, the Wildcats’ all-time leader in touchdowns (57) and points (360) — numbers generated during a standout three-year varsity career.
Howard was among six Temple student-athletes who basked in the hard-earned accomplishment of finalizing their next steps at a well-attended Signing Day ceremony in the foyer of Wildcat Gym.
“I didn’t realize there was going to be that many people,” said Tem-Cats soccer player Anna Lesley, who will attend UT Tyler. “But, it’s really been a blessing to have this opportunity. I didn’t know if I would ever go to college to play soccer, but I’m really thankful.”
Also loudly applauded by an enthusiastic group of family, friends, teammates, coaches and administrators, were Eric Shorter (defensive lineman, football), Natasha Hills (wrestling), Michael Heckstall III (wide receiver, football) and Devan Williams (wide receiver, football), who inked his letter of intent to Tulsa during the early signing period in December but didn’t get a chance to share that moment with a large contingent of supporters until Wednesday.
The signees were introduced by their delighted coaches, who described the prep players with similar adjectives that highlighted their steady work in athletics and the classroom.
“It means a lot,” said Williams, who attended Temple ISD from the eighth grade through his sophomore season before briefly moving to Wichita Falls. He returned prior to his senior year and recorded team-highs of 35 catches, 776 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021 en route to a first-team all-district nod.
“I’ve been dreaming about this since the eighth grade, coming here to Temple and getting a DI offer. It’s a great feeling,” he said.
Hills, who is headed to Texas Woman’s University in Denton, became the first wrestler from Temple’s rising, fourth-year program to land an opportunity to compete at the collegiate level.
“My mom reached out to them and I’m glad she did,” Hills said. “I’ve become really passionate about wrestling.”
Heckstall won’t be alone when he arrives in Madison, South Dakota, to play for Dakota State. His brother and former Wildcats receiver D’Yonte Heckstall also is a Trojan.
“My brother really helped me to get where I am,” Michael Heckstall said. “I proved something to myself. I was really doubted this year but the coaches kept pushing me to not give up so I can get to where I need to go. Look at me now. I’m about to sign to college and go play with my brother. So, that’s a blessing right there.”
Shorter also felt as though he proved naysayers wrong. The savvy, strong, albeit undersized — according to conventional opinions, at least — defensive lineman, will have a chance to wreck a quarterback’s afternoon while playing at Hardin-Simmons.
“Honestly, this opportunity means everything to me. Everybody really doubted me because of my height, but I really wanted to go to college for football. These coaches believed in me,” Shorter said. “What really got me here was commitment and dedication, and, really, I worked through a lot of adversity. I didn’t let that bring me down. I used a lot of negatively and turned it into positivity.”
After a visit of West Point last week that he chose not to broadcast while it was happening, Howard is positive his next venture is right up his alley.
“The Army, that’s my people. I’ve been around them my whole life. That was a big influence on my decision as well,” said Howard, whose father served 17 years in the Army. “Being in the (football) uniform and around the guys, they already accepted me and I feel like I’m ready for it.”
Howard will head east in July for a month of basic training before starting school and football in August. He exits Temple — after track and field season and graduation, of course — thankful to all those who helped shape this process, from the offensive linemen to the Man upstairs.
“Coaches, family, the O-lines, three of them, and God,” Howard said. “I thought I wasn’t going to get to this point at all. I saw others signing and I thought, ‘I want to be the guy at that table.’ Just believed in myself and was motivated by teammates. It’s been a grind.”
The grind also paid off for a trio of Belton High athletes, who also took center stage at a signing event.
Porter Dotson chose West Virginia Wesleyan to continue his golf career, Sara Navarro will play soccer at Louisiana-Monroe and defensive back Trent West won’t have to go far to keep playing football with reigning national champion Mary Hardin-Baylor.