BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — Beating a team twice in a season is already a difficult task. Ask coaches in any sport, and they’ll likely admit as such. But defeating the same team twice in the span of a week is another story.
Facing that very prospect, the Rosebud-Lott boys and girls squads traveled to District 17-2A foe Bruceville-Eddy on Friday night after the Cougars and Lady Cougars had defeated their league counterparts last Saturday. While the rematch took place at Eagle Gym, the outcome was the same as Rosebud-Lott swept Bruceville-Eddy in a varsity doubleheader.
The Lady Cougars battled the Lady Eagles through three quarters before pulling away in the fourth for a 58-53 win in the opener, and the Rosebud-Lott boys handled the Eagles 66-53 despite falling behind by double digits early on.
“It’s different for sure. You’re used to playing the same team later on in the schedule, but I don’t think it had a huge affect on us,” said Rosebud-Lott boys head coach Marvin Whitfield, who added that the District 17-2A schedule was adjusted because of COVID-19. “Getting to see a team that close together, you kind of see what they have and it’s fresh on the kids’ minds.”
John Reyna scored a game-high 19 points for Rosebud-Lott (14-7, 4-3). Nathan Truesdale (16), Breon Lewis (12) and Jordan Landrum (10) also finished in double figures.
For the Eagles (4-12, 1-6), Gavin Miller recorded 13 points, Trapper Ensor added 12 and Levi LaFavers chipped in 11.
Rosebud-Lott, which defeated Bruceville-Eddy 63-41 in their last meeting, fell behind 22-9 by the end of first quarter. The Cougars responded by outscoring the Eagles 25-12 in the second, which tied the game at 34.
Rosebud-Lott continued to turn Bruceville-Eddy turnovers into points and outscored the Eagles 17-7 in the third and 15-12 in the fourth.
On the girls side, the Lady Cougars and Lady Eagles battled back and forth through three quarters before Rosebud-Lott — a 39-37 winner over Bruceville-Eddy last Saturday — took advantage of its trips to the free throw line by going 14-for-22 from the stripe in the fourth. Rosebud-Lott trailed 41-40 entering the fourth but used a 16-7 run to lead 56-48 with just more than a minute remaining.
Zakiya Larkin went 4-for-9 from the line in the fourth and split her final four attempts over the final 35 seconds to keep the Lady Cougars out of reach.
Hannah Willberg scored a game-high 20 points for Rosebud-Lott (11-7, 7-2). Kiara Walker finished with 12 points and Lakya Jackson added nine.
Emily Hill and Jordann Pinner led Bruceville-Eddy (8-8, 5-2) with 14 points apiece, while Allissa Rodriguez scored 12 points and Kyra Stinnett finished with nine.
“It took a lot of effort to get this win. We overcame some things and we pulled it out,” said Willberg, who scored a layup and four free throws in the fourth. “This game had a lot of intensity and it gives us a lot of confidence moving forward.”
The Lady Cougars moved ahead 45-41 with five free throws 2 minutes into the fourth. Rosebud-Lott, which overcame 18 second-half turnovers, made it 52-45 after Larkin split a pair of free throw attempts with 2:13 to go.
“You’re going to face adversity in every game and I told the girls to just believe at the start of the fourth quarter,” Rosebud-Lott head coach Paul Edwards said. “It’s definitely different playing a team so closely on the schedule, but we went out there and did what we do well.”
The Lady Eagles rushed out to a 16-14 lead by the end of the first quarter and expanded their advantage to 21-16 with 6:55 left in the second after a 3-pointer by Pinner. Rosebud-Lott used an 11-6 run to tie the game at 27 with 3:15 to go in the first half, and Walker secured a 32-all tie on a layup with 5 seconds left.
Rodriguez’s layup with 3:24 left in the third pushed the Lady Eagles ahead 38-36, but Walker’s jump shot with 25 seconds remaining put the Lady Cougars up 40-39. Stinnett converted a layup 7 seconds later to push Bruceville-Eddy in front heading into the fourth.
“We made a few defensive adjustments from the last time we played them and I think that helped us, but we got lazy with our fouls,” Bruceville-Eddy head coach Ted Dydalewicz said. “Give them credit, we fouled them, but they hit their free throws.”