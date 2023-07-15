Dozens of athletes, coaches, administrators and other vital Temple Wildcats contributors spanning from the World War II era to the present day packed the conference room of Wes’s Burger Shack on Thursday to celebrate a long tradition of success and swap stories over chicken fried steaks and cheeseburgers.
Ultimately, though, it was a time to commemorate the one man who still connects the thread from Temple’s first football state championship appearance in 1940 until now.
Marcine Cottle, who played for the Wildcats teams of the early 1940s and later returned for a long stint as a coach, will turn 100 on Aug. 5.
He’s still drawing a crowd.
“He survived the war, survived years of coaching kids and me,” Cottle’s son Brian said of his father’s impending century-mark birthday. “I don’t know how he did it. This (turnout) is amazing for him.”
A love of fishing may have been the key to his longevity. It also was the gateway to his relationship with Bob McQueen, the Wildcats’ legendary coach who inspired thousands of athletes and fellow coaches, many of whom traveled hours to Temple for the occasion on a mid-week afternoon.
“(Cottle) took me fishing after one football season and that’s been a lifelong passion,” said McQueen, who had fished with his father but learned more sophisticated methods from Cottle. “He’s been a friend and a father figure and a coach. When I was in school, Cottle coached football, baseball and he fished. I thought that would be a pretty good life.”
Ten years ago, when Cottle was a mere 90, he attributed his longevity to a life in sports.
“Not many coaches make it this long,” Cottle said then. “I’m the oldest one now. It’s been sports and keeping busy with sports. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”
Obviously, he’s still the oldest, but it wasn’t all just recreation.
Following the bombing of Pearl Harbor in December of 1941, Cottle enlisted in the Army Air Corps and spent the next four years serving his country, including an eight-month stint in Okinawa, Japan. Cottle proudly sported his “World War II Veteran” cap for the reunion.
Cottle returned to Temple after the war and attended Temple Junior College, where he met and married Rosemary Huffman, who remains his wife 76 years later. He earned a football scholarship from Howard Payne, where he played for two years before reuniting with his high school coach Les “Fats” Cranfill in Denton as his assistant. Cottle came back to Temple in 1953 under Ted Dawson and never left. At the reunion, Cottle represented the start of a 70-year span of coaches.
“I’m honored and very, very, very humbled to be here,” current Temple football head coach and athletic director Scott Stewart said of being part of the gathering. “These aren’t just some good athletes and coaches, but a high quotient of human beings. These are good, solid Christian people, unlike a lot of places.”
Among those who made the trek — be it short or long — were Temple coaches from various sports. Former McQueen staffers Bob Shipley and Dick Stafford — both ex-Belton High leaders — were on hand along with Larry Haynes, Chuck Haag, Don Hood, Carl Pleasant, Joe Matulich, Mike McMurtry, Joe Oliver, Mark Johnson, Kirby Johnson and Bruce and Rhonda Etheridge to name just a handful. Among the current and past Temple administrators were current superintendent Bobby Ott, former high school principal Bill Lawson and Dr. John “J.J.” Villarreal, a former Temple athlete, coach and administrator who is now the superintendent of Rockwall ISD. Dianne Arwood, a beloved and long-serving former athletic secretary, was there as well.
“I’m just a sponge here. I just want to listen to these guys,” remarked Stewart before making a reference to McQueen. “Who stays anywhere for 28 years? It’s humbling to have been here for nine years. When he raises his voice, everyone still turns to listen.”
The Wildcats’ call went out, and as many as could make it did make it.
“I haven’t seen some of these guys in ages except at funerals,” said Brian Cottle, a fierce, undersized linebacker on the Wildcats’ 1976 state runner-up team who currently teaches in Llano. “It’s great that so many came back.”
The long rope that stretches the Wildcats’ history only got tighter that afternoon.
Marcine Cottle still holds the front reins a full century since his birth.