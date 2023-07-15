Cottle gathering

Marcine Cottle is surrounded by friends, including current and former Temple coaches, at a gathering in celebration of his upcoming 100th birthday.

 Special to the Telegram

Dozens of athletes, coaches, administrators and other vital Temple Wildcats contributors spanning from the World War II era to the present day packed the conference room of Wes’s Burger Shack on Thursday to celebrate a long tradition of success and swap stories over chicken fried steaks and cheeseburgers.

