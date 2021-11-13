In 1947, Texas A&I applied for membership into the Texas-based Lone Star Conference but was turned away.
The reason given by officials associated with the conference — at that time made up of Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin, East Texas State, Southwest Texas State, North Texas State, Trinity and University of Houston — was due to “some geographical concerns.”
It was seven years before Texas A&I, now Texas A&M-Kingsville, was admitted entrance into the LSC. Never mind that the Javelinas had to travel to all of those schools, proving to be much more of a burden for them than on the member schools. A&M-Kingsville still is in the LSC and the others, with the temporary exception of ETSU now known as Texas A&M-Commerce, are long gone.
The travails of the Javelinas from 70 years ago are laughable now. Geography appears to be the least of anyone’s concerns. There’s always room in the travel budget if changing conferences is going to bring in greater dollars and expand the brand.
The trickle-down effect of Texas and Oklahoma making the stunning move from the Big 12 to the SEC has become more like Niagara Falls than a gentle flowing stream. Moving vans are crisscrossing America to bring athletic programs to new digs wherever they may land. Texas schools are very much among those deep-seated cases of wanderlust.
With the eventual departure of OU and Texas, the Big 12 did what it should have done years ago by aggressively plucking Houston, Cincinnati and Central Florida from the American Athletic Conference along with independent BYU.
To make up for its sudden deficit, the AAC poached North Texas, Rice and UT-San Antonio along with Charlotte, Florida Atlantic and Alabama-Birmingham from Conference USA. C-USA also may lose more to the Sun Belt Conference.
In turn, C-USA has invited Sam Houston State and New Mexico State to leave the Western Athletic Conference to begin play in 2023.
The WAC, therefore, is courting San Antonio-based Incarnate Word from the Southland Conference. The depleted Southland, particularly in football, has wooed Texas A&M-Commerce to move from NCAA Division II Lone Star Conference to Division I after 90 years in the LSC with, hopefully for the conference, more to come.
Less than a year ago, much of the conference-jumping noise came out of the Lone Star State with the Texas Four — Sam Houston, Stephen F. Austin, Lamar and Abilene Christian — abandoning the Southland’s ship for a newly constructed WAC. Tarleton, which was a Division I independent after many years in the LSC, joined the WAC as well. All are Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).
For Sam Houston, which won the FCS National Championship last spring out of the Southland and boasts the longest Division I winning streak at 19, a move to Conference USA would be a bold and curious move to the Football Bowl Series level. The Bearkats athletic program, with an estimated $18 million budget, is far below the standards required of FBS schools. Plus, it’s home stadium doesn’t meet the capacity criteria.
A split from the WAC also would mean a split from SFA, Sam Houston’s longtime sparring partner since the programs were charter members of the LSC. Their classic Battle of the Piney Woods rivalry is, on a much smaller scale, an intense intrastate rivalry and usually has conference implications. It’s a rivalry that dates to 1923 and consecutively since 1946.
These days when the opportunity to jump to supposedly greener pastures arises, a little thing such as time-honored rivalries don’t stand in the way. Just ask Texas or Texas A&M.
In the meantime, the good old LSC — which consists of Angelo State, Midwestern State, UT-Permian Basin, West Texas A&M, Eastern New Mexico, Western New Mexico, Texas A&M-Kingsville and outgoing Texas A&M-Commerce and numerous other non-football schools — is expected to form a football conference alliance with the Greater Northwest Athletic Conference. The GNAC is down to three football teams — Western Oregon, Central Washington and Simon Fraser, which is located in British Columbia.
British Columbia is a long way from Kingsville. Those old “geographical concerns” have been thrown out the window when either opportunity or survival is at stake.