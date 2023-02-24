Temple Wildcats soccer

Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

Temple’s Eric Ortiz (10) attempts a header during the Wildcats’ 2-0 win against Hewitt Midway in a District 12-6A match Friday.

 Ray Swindle

Temple might not be in now-or-never mode just yet, but with the regular season in the vicinity of the final stretch, the Wildcats certainly seized the moment.

jweaver@tdtnews.com