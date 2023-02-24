Temple might not be in now-or-never mode just yet, but with the regular season in the vicinity of the final stretch, the Wildcats certainly seized the moment.
With a point between being in playoff position and not entering Friday night’s District 12-6A match against Hewitt Midway, Temple used a pair of second-half goals from Eric Ortiz and a sturdy defensive effort toward an all-important 2-0 victory over the Panthers at the Wildcats’ soccer complex.
“We needed it. We’ve been up. We’ve been down. We’ve been talking to the kids about being consistent,” Temple head coach Matt Corley said. “I think the kids are starting to realize that it’s getting close to crunch time, and they are really hungry for making playoffs. I thought they worked really hard tonight.”
The win boosted the Wildcats (13-7-1, 4-4-1), who were coming off a forgettable 8-2 road setback against league leader Pflugerville Weiss on Tuesday, into a third-place with the Panthers (9-7-2, 4-4-1). Both have 13 points in the standings with three district games remaining. Bryan is second.
“At this point, we’re just trying to take one game at a time, three points at a time,” said Corley, whose team, nursing some injuries to key players, avenged a 6-1 loss to Midway on Feb. 4. “We’ll enjoy it tonight and wake up in the morning for practice and forget all about it.”
Ortiz, who upped his program-career record to 99 goals, and the Wildcats provided cause to remember plenty Friday night.
After a 0-0 deadlock into halftime, the figurative fireworks — and literal sprinklers — started early in the second half when Temple goalkeeper Jonathan Lopez Sotelo steered a shot from Midway’s Zack Elams over the end line 5 minutes after the break.
It was still scoreless and some 4 minutes after the sprinklers surprised everyone when
Ortiz tracked down a well-placed ball over the top from near midfield into the penalty box by Mateo Lopez, played one touch and scored past Midway keeper Toby Meldrum for a 1-0 advantage in the 59th.
The senior Ortiz made it 2-0 in the 70th, beating a defender to a loose ball and sprinting 30 yards to the penalty area before finishing past a charging Meldrum.
Lopez Sotelo posted two saves, an effort reinforced by the backline of Nathan Ray, Isaac Medrano, Isaiah Mendoza and Leo Cabrera.
“If we had a game ball to hand out, we’d have to give out five of them tonight — the four defenders and the goalkeeper,” Corley said. “We told them at halftime that I thought they were playing really well. They were stepping. They were clearing balls. They weren’t making a lot of mistakes. We challenged them at halftime to do it for two halves and they really came through in the second half.”
Neither side generated much of an offensive presence in the first half, but not for a lack of trying. It was the timing of tackles and the precise positioning to intercept passes by the Wildcats and Panthers most responsible for carrying out those tasks.
Temple had two shots on goal, both comfortably saved Meldrum, who entered early in the first half for injured Alex Sumpon. The Panthers mustered just one shot on frame, though it was the closest to connecting when Jared Gonzalez pivoted and right-footed an offering that Lopez Sotelo dived to tip before the ball popped off the post in the 23rd minute.
Midway had the only corner kick of the first half, and it took 34 of the 40 minutes to record.