SALADO — Caden Strickland was all but unhittable Tuesday night, and his Salado teammates produced some run support midway through as the Eagles posted a 4-0 win over Lake Belton in a District 19-4A contest.
Strickland had a no-hitter through 6 2/3 innings before Connor Bartz’s bunt single down the third-base line ended the bid with just one out remaining to complete it. The senior pitcher didn’t miss a beat, though, striking out Mason Trovinger with a foul tip into the catcher’s mitt to seal the Eagles’ win.
“I was just focused on getting them out any way we can,” said Strickland, who struck out 11 and walked one, needing only 83 pitches. “The win was big because last year, we couldn’t beat Lake Belton. So beating them 4-0, it means a lot.”
The Broncos (7-6, 1-1) and Eagles (7-4, 2-0) — both playoff qualifiers last season — breezed through the first three innings, which took a little more than a half-hour to complete as each starter came out crisp and firing.
Outside of a pair of singles, Salado had little going against Lake Belton starter Logan Flores until the fourth, when Jake Windham’s line-drive single into right field sparked a two-out rally.
Windham battled back from an 0-2 count for the base hit then stole second and scored when Josh Adams laced a one-hop double off the right-field wall for the game’s first and only extra-base hit.
Lane Heath and Colton Dockray followed with RBI singles to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead, which was plenty for Strickland and Salado’s defense.
“It was huge. Both pitchers did a great job the first few innings and we were fortunate we got something started there, I believe with two strikes, and we just kept passing on the torch for a little while,” Salado head coach Emery Atkisson said.
Flores took the loss, surrendering three runs and six hits in four innings while striking out two before giving way to Mason Law, who pitched the final two innings for the Broncos.
Salado tacked on a run in the fifth when Drew Bird reached on an error to lead off the frame, advanced to third on Strickland’s bloop single into shallow right and scored on Windham’s grounder to third.
“Flores was really pitching good,” Lake Belton head coach Cory Beckham said. “He got two outs (in the fourth) and all of a sudden, they get a hit and steal a base and then get another hit and they got that run on us and we kind of collapsed there a little bit and they made us pay that inning.”
Beckham went on to praise Strickland’s effort.
“Hats off to their pitcher,” he said. “He was dominating and that’s his second straight dominating performance. We’ve got work to do if we’re going to try to beat that guy next go-round. He’s a great pitcher and he was better than us tonight.”
Lake Belton will host Taylor at 4:30 p.m. Friday while Salado will travel to Burnet for a 7 p.m. contest.