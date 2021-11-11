The Joey Martin era begins at Temple, TJ Johnson is back for Year 4 at Belton and Lake Belton gears up for its second campaign, all this weekend as the boys basketball season gets underway.
Martin, who was introduced during the offseason as the Wildcats’ third head coach since 2017-18, leads Temple into its opener at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Waco.
“I know the expectations of Temple High School athletics and I know what the standards are. That doesn’t scare me and I think I have the opportunity to do something special,” Martin said June 2 at a meet and greet on the high school campus.
Martin spent the last two seasons at Fort Worth Arlington Heights and will aim to lead Temple to a turnaround season after the Wildcats went 5-16 in 2020. Likely a boost in that endeavor will be junior Jaylon Hall, who returns after averaging 13.6 points a year ago while earning first-team all-District 12-6A.
Johnson, a senior four-year starter who officially signed Tuesday to play at Lipscomb, is the reigning district offensive player of the year. He averaged 25 points and 11.9 rebounds in 2020 as the Tigers went 18-8 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18.
Head coach Jason Fossett’s bunch tips off the season at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Chisholm Trail at Mansfield Legacy.
The Broncos, led by coach Zane Johnston, jump into their second season with a home game at 6:30 tonight versus San Antonio Davenport. Lake Belton was 8-18 last year.
Temple’s home opener is Nov. 19 and Belton makes its first home appearance Nov. 23.