During a conversation that lasted less than 2 minutes Thursday night after Temple’s playoff-opening loss, head coach Le-Net Franklin insisted on three occasions that her Tem-Cats would be OK as the Class 6A best-of-three bi-district series against Waxahachie moved forward.
That turned out to be an accurate assessment. The Tem-Cats were indeed OK on Saturday, and they are now area-round bound, too.
Facing elimination all day at sun baked Tem-Cat Field — filled to a standing room-only level — Temple met postseason pressure head on and beat the Lady Indians twice, 6-0 and 6-4, to win the series and advance to the second round.
“A lot of guts,” Franklin said, her hoarse voice a sign of what more than 4 hours of playoff softball can do. “They have a lot of heart and they don’t bow down very easily, and they understood what the goal was for today.
“I have a young team and the jitters were there (Thursday) and things that normally wouldn’t happen, happened. But, we came back and we regrouped at practice (Friday), and I’m just proud of them. They did a great job.”
Temple (21-11) will play Wylie in the area round next week. Time, day and site were not available by press time.
The Lady Indians, who won the opener Thursday, 3-2, had their season ended at 20-10, but not before making the bottom of the seventh of Game 3 as interesting as possible.
Down 6-1 entering the frame, Waxahachie got one back on an error before Bryten Burns’ two-run double made it 6-4 and brought the potential tying run to the plate with one out.
Temple freshman pitcher Maddison Ruiz — who, like Lady Indians counterpart Kylee Raney, tossed every inning Saturday — got a strikeout then a fly out to left field that was caught by Kaegan Yepma to seal the victory and set off a roaring celebration from a large group of Tem-Cats fans that survived the heat and the drama.
“The last inning, a little excitement there,” Ruiz said. “But, me as a pitcher, those are the games I love. Waxahachie is a really good team. I know it’ll get harder from here but we’re not done yet.”
Temple isn’t done yet because of Ruiz, who tossed a one-hitter in Game 2 and totaled 22 strikeouts on the day, timely home run hitting from a couple of unlikely sources, and a never-quit formula that already had the Tem-Cats in the midst of a turnaround campaign.
“Honestly, a lot of people stepped up in places. But, this is the time to shine in any type of way — offensively, defensively,” Franklin said. “I mean, all 17 of my kids showed up today. I’m very proud of them.”
Temple took a 1-0 lead in Game 3 with Yepma’s fielder’s choice ground out in the top of the second, and the Lady Indians tied it in the fourth with Molly Gilbert’s RBI single.
The Tem-Cats’ Chloe Prentiss led off the fifth with a base hit and scored two batters later on an RBI single by Lily Wiser, who was 3-for-4 in the contest, for a 2-1 lead.
Sophomore Meagan Easley provided the first bit of insurance in the sixth with her second solo home run of the afternoon — she also had one in Game 2 for her first two homers of the season — to make it 3-1. Ruiz’s two-run double and Brooke Knox’s RBI single in the top of the seventh were pivotal and put Temple ahead 6-1 before Waxahachie’s comeback bid.
“Coming into this game, we were hungry for it,” Ruiz said. “Mentally, we all knew we were playing two today. There wasn’t just playing one. All of us came in with the mindset of we’re here. (Friday), we made sure our bodies were in shape. We ate the right foods. Our trainers made sure we were hydrated. So, we were mentally and physically ready. We knew 14 innings weren’t going to be easy, so we just pushed through.”
With one swing of the bat in the bottom of the first of Game 2, Temple had more runs than it did two days prior in the series opener, and with Ruiz in the circle, that was more than enough.
Ruiz was nearly unhittable in Game 2. She had at least one strikeout in every inning — fanning the side three times — to get to 14, and a two-out walk by Kadin Vire was the only baserunner until Vire broke up Ruiz’s no-hitter with a one-out single to center field in the seventh.
“I’ve said from Day 1, if anyone wants the ball in their hand it’s that kid, and I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Franklin said. “Her teammates know, ‘Hey, we’ll get the runs for you. You just do you.’”
Knox squared up on a 2-1 pitch from Raney — who had 13 strikeouts in Thursday’s Game 1 — and drove it over the fence in center for a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the first that also plated Wiser and Ruiz and made it 3-0.
“I was surprised. I thought it was a double. I almost stopped at second but Coach was jumping up and down and I was like ‘Oh, my gosh. It’s the first one of the season. I’ve been waiting for this,’” Knox, a freshman, said. “The team needed it. It feels pretty good.”
The Tem-Cats tacked on two runs in the third when Wiser doubled to left to chase in Prentiss, and Wiser slid home on a wild pitch for 5-0.
Easley delivered her first solo home run in the bottom of the sixth.
“We knew it was do or die,” Knox said. “We had to put it all out there on the field. We knew it was going to be hard but we all did our part. We just worked as a team.”
A team with at least another week of the season to play.