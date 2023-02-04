UMHB men thrash Howard Payne
BROWNWOOD — Mary Hardin-Baylor got points from 15 players, and the 24th-ranked Crusaders charged to their 10th consecutive victory with a 95-47 rout of Howard Payne on Saturday afternoon.
UMHB (17-4, 12-2 American Southwest Conference) led 49-27 at halftime and cruised the rest of the way, shooting 52.4 percent (33-of-63) from the field.
Josiah Johnson scored a game-high 14 points for the Crusaders, who owned a 59-26 advantage on the boards. Ty Prince had 11 points, Payton Brooks added 10, Nathan Stolz chipped in nine, and Luke Feely and D.J. Kane finished with eight each.
Ashton McKenzie scored nine points off the bench to pace the Yellow Jackets (3-18, 1-13), who shot only 27 percent from the floor.
UMHB hosts Texas-Dallas on Thursday and Ozarks next Saturday before closing the regular season on the road against McMurry and Hardin-Simmons.
Faux, UMHB women pull away from Howard Payne
BROWNWOOD — Ashley Faux had a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds as one of four double-digit scorers for Mary Hardin-Baylor, which cruised to an 85-60 victory over Howard Payne on Saturday afternoon.
Faux was 9-of-14 from the field and 3-for-3 at the foul line for the Lady Crusaders (15-6, 10-4 American Southwest Conference), who outscored the Lady Jackets 25-12 in the second quarter to build a 41-27 halftime lead.
Arieona Rosborough added 15 points, McCall Hampton had 14, and Catalina Cortez chipped in 10 for UMHB.
Bria Neal had a double-double of 16 points and 12 boards for Howard Payne (2-19, 0-14), which got 12 points from Brenna Welsh, 11 from Catlyn Ward and 10 from Trynadee Greenwell but shot only 32 percent from the floor and committed 22 turnovers.
The Lady Crusaders play their final home games of the season against Texas-Dallas on Thursday and Ozarks next Saturday.