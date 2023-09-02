TROY — Reed Ketcham caught a Joseph McMurtry touchdown pass with 51 seconds left before Andrew Mitchell barreled in for the go-ahead 2-point conversion, and Troy edged Lexington 22-21 on Friday night in thrilling fashion.
The victory was the first for Tommy Brashear as head coach of the Trojans (1-1), who had to hold their breath as a 45-yard field goal try by the Eagles (1-1) came up short as time expired.
Ketcham finished with eight receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns, and McMurtry completed 18 of 38 passes for 261 yards.
Triston Almanza had a 19-yard TD run and Garge Richardson finished with 73 yards rushing for Troy, which led 7-0 at halftime.
Lexington quarterback Kase Evans was 22-of-32 for 292 yards and two touchdowns, once apiece to Kaiden Chappel and Owen Rhodus.
TROY 22, LEXINGTON 21
Lexington 0 0 14 7 — 21
Troy 7 0 7 8 — 22
TEAM STATISTICS
Lex Troy
First downs 14 17
Rushes-yards 19-30 29-113
Passing yards 292 261
Comp.-Att.-Int. 22-32-0 18-38-1
Punts-average 5-35.6 0-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 7-52 7-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lexington: Kaiden Chappel 4-15, John Williams 3-15, Noah Wright-Harris 3-6, Keith Wolridge Jr. 2-4, Mason Biehle 3-2, Devery Gates 2-0, Kase Evans 2-(-12); Troy: Gage Richardson 18-73, Triston Almanza 1-19, Joseph McMurtry 6-10, Andrew Mitchell 2-5, Cooper Valle 1-4, Reed Ketcham 1-2.
PASSING — Lexington: Evans 22-32-0-292; Troy: McMurtry 18-38-1-261.
RECEIVING — Lexington: Biehle 12-110, Chappel 2-76, Weston Bayer 2-41, Owen Rhodus 2-24, Wolridge 2-21, Wright-Harris 2-10; Troy: Ketcham 8-167, Valle 5-48, Trooper Tomlin 2-24, Richardson 3-22.
Glen Rose 21
Gatesville 20
GLEN ROSE — Jacob Newkirk’s 2-yard touchdown run put Gatesville ahead in the fourth but Glen Rose answered later in the quarter, completing the comeback with Camden Raymond’s 11-yard touchdown reception from Canyon Evans to escape with the narrow win.
Newkirk also threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Amos Phillips to start the Hornets’ (1-1) scoring in the first quarter and Rayshon Smith’s 2-yard TD plunge later tied the score at 14-14 in the second quarter, where it remained at halftime.
Gatesville’s Jimmy Hall led all players with 133 yards rushing on 22 carries. Evans completed 22 of 38 passes for 223 yards for Glen Rose (1-1).
Gatesville hosts McGregor next.
GLEN ROSE 21, GATESVILLE 20
Gatesville 7 7 0 6 — 20
Glen Rose 14 0 0 7 — 21
GR — Canyon Evans 9 pass (Jorge Mendoza kick)
GR — 10 run (Mendoza kick)
Gat — Amos Phillips 19 pass from Jacob Newkirk (Sergio Bucio kick)
Gat — Rayshon Smith 2 run (Bucio kick)
Gat — Newkirk 2 run (kick failed)
GR — Camden Raymond 11 pass from Evans (Mendoza kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Gat GR
First downs 13 16
Rushes-yards 45-168 24-40
Passing yards 74 223
Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-9-1 22-38-1
Punts-average 3-26.0 2-14.0
Fumbles-lost NA-0 NA-0
Penalties-yards 6-64 4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Gatesville: Jimmy Hall 22-133, Smith 17-41, Brayden Saunders 2-1, Lawson Mooney 1-(-3), Newkirk 3-(-4); Glen Rose: Adrian Sanchez 9-15, Evans 8-(-1), Raymond 2-(-2).
PASSING — Gatesville: Newkirk 4-9-1-74; Glen Rose: Evans 22-38-1-223.
RECEIVING — Gatesville: Phillips 2-30, Theron Stone 1-27, Gage Ford 1-17; Glen Rose: Josiah Groeneweg 6-74, Colton Andress 3-38, Raymond 4-30, Sanchez 1-5.
Giddings 49
Jarrell 42
GIDDINGS — JaMarion Nibblett scored three touchdowns and rushed for 148 yards and Nico Rodriguez threw for 315 yards and three scores as Jarrell dropped a close loss to Giddings in a back-and-forth contest that featured three ties and two lead changes.
Mason Dotson’s 49-yard interception return for a touchdown tied the game at 35-35 to start the fourth quarter but Giddings (1-1) responded with back-to-back scores, the last of which was an 85-yard Bryson McDaniel TD run, to claim the lead for good.
McDaniel led all players with 268 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 26 carries. The Cougars (0-2) also got 117 yards receiving on four catches from Ross Vrabel, including a touchdown.
GIDDINGS 49, JARRELL 42
Jarrell 14 6 8 14 — 42
Giddings 14 14 7 14 — 49
Gid — Bryson McDaniel 50 run (Andres Cardenas kick)
Jar — Mason Dotson 20 pass from Nico Rodriguez (Rodriguez kick)
Gid — Cade Patschke 71 pass from Gunnar Fromme (Cardenas kick)
Jar — JaMarion Nibblett 29 run (Rodriguez kick)
Gid — Dvonte Jackson 22 run (Cardenas kick)
Jar — Nibblett 65 run (failed two-point conversion)
Gid — Patschke 70 pass from Fromme (Cardenas kick)
Gid — McDaniel 54 run (Cardenas kick)
Jar — Ross Vrabel 76 pass from Rodriguez (Nibblett run)
Jar — Dotson 49 interception return (Rodriguez kick)
Gid — Wyatt Kasmiersky 19 pass from Fromme (Cardenas kick)
Gid — McDaniel 85 run (Cardenas kick)
Jar — Nibblett 74 pass from Rodriguez (Rodriguez kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Jar Gid
First downs 19 18
Rushes-yards 28-171 39-335
Passing yards 315 261
Comp.-Att.-Int. 18-28-1 10-22-2
Punts-average 3-28.0 3-26.0
Fumbles-lost NA-2 NA-0
Penalties-yards 6-51 12-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Jarrell: Nibblett 19-148, Rodriguez 7-12, Jordan Ford 2-11; Giddings: McDaniel 26-268, Jackson 4-40, Fromme 7-15, Patschke 2-12.
PASSING — Jarrell: Rodriguez 18-28-1-315; Giddings: Fromme 10-22-2-261.
RECEIVING — Jarrell: Vrabel 4-117, Nibblett 1-74, Dotson 5-59, Jacob Crathers 4-56, Eli Jones 4-9; Giddings: Patschke 5-183, TJ Wells 1-37, Kasmiersky 2-26, McDaniel 2-15.
Yoakum 41
Cameron Yoe 20
YOAKUM — The Bulldogs (2-0) scored 20 straight points in the first quarter and didn’t look back, handing the Yoemen (1-1) their first loss of the season.
Yoe quarterback Braylan Drake was 13-of-26 for 199 yards and three touchdowns but had three interceptions among the Yoemen’s five turnovers.
Ja’Quarious Hardman caught two TD passes and Kason Goolsby had another for Yoe, which was outgained 430-303.
YOAKUM 41, CAMERON YOE 20
Yoe 7 7 6 0 — 20
Yoakum 20 7 7 7 — 41
TEAM STATISTICS
Yoe Yoa
First downs 17 16
Rushes-yards 30-104 35-226
Passing yards 199 204
Comp.-Att.-Int. 13-26-3 7-13-0
Punts-average 3-27 4-30
Fumbles-lost 2-2 0-0
Penalties-yards 12-138 6-43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Yoe: Kardarius Bradley 20-63, Braylan Drake 6-34, Zach Evans 4-7.
PASSING — Yoe: Drake 13-26-0-199.
RECEIVING — Yoe: Ja’Quorius Hardman 4-95, Kason Goolsby 3-55, D’Auntray Bradley 2-22, Cade Hubnik 1-15, Evans 1-12, Bradley 2-0.
Taylor 39
Rockdale 6
TAYLOR — The Ducks (1-1) turned a close game at the half into a runaway and defeated the Tigers (0-2).
Ahead 10-0 at halftime, Taylor outscored Rockdale 29-6 in the second half for its second straight win over its rival.
Quarterback Blayden Barcak’s 18-yard touchdown rushing in the fourth quarter accounted for the Tigers’ lone points.
Barcak finished 11-of-30 for 201 yards but threw three interceptions as part of six Rockdale turnovers. Sawyer Chalk had a team-high 98 yards receiving for the Tigers, who are at Lexington next week.
TAYLOR 39, ROCKDALE 6
Rockdale 0 0 0 6 — 6
Taylor 3 7 14 15 — 39
TEAM STATISTICS
Roc Tay
First downs 12 21
Rushes-yards 19-25 42-198
Passing yards 201 170
Comp.-Att.-Int. 11-30-3 14-25-0
Punts-average NA NA
Fumbles-lost 3-3 0-0
Penalties-yards 7-65 13-88
Rogers 44
Schulenburg 23
SCHULENBURG — The Rogers Eagles (1-1) trailed by a point at the half then shut out the Schulenburg Shorthorns (0-2) in the second half to get their first win of the year.
Kole Stephens had touchdowns rushing of 65 and 80 yards, finishing with 181 yards on five carries for Rogers. Bryce Watson tallied 96 yards and a TD on nine carries, while quarterback Cooper Sisneroz passed for one score and ran for another.
ROGERS 44, SCHULENBURG 23
Rogers 16 6 8 14 — 44
Schulenburg 0 23 0 0 — 23
Rog — Sam Richter 20 pass from Cooper Sisneroz (Bryce Watson run)
Rog — Watson 36 run (Sisneroz run)
Sch — Walton 15 pass from Janecek (Davis run)
Sch — Janecek 10 run (Johnson pass from Janecek)
Rog — Sisneroz 1 run (kick failed)
Sch — Janecek 20 run (kick good)
Rog — Abe Hernandez 1 run (Sisneroz run)
Rog — Kole Stephens 65 run (Eric Gonzalez kick)
Rog — Stephens 80 run (Gonzalez kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rogers: Stephens 5-181, Watson 9-96, Hernandez 12-56, Sergio Reyna 6-29, Sisneroz 6-26, Blayton Watkins 4-22, Dylan Stowe 2-7.
PASSING — Rogers: Sisneroz 2-5-0-22.
RECEIVING — Rogers: Richter 1-20, Hernandez 1-2.
— Reported by Steven Uselton
Holland 43
Valley Mills 14
VALLEY MILLS — The Holland Hornets (2-0) built a 29-0 first-half lead and cruised to a victory over Valley Mills (1-1).
Christian Michalek accounted for 178 yards total offense — 82 rushing and 96 receiving — and three touchdowns in the win. Quarterback Desi Cantu threw three touchdown passes, two to Michalek and another to Ryan Steglich.
The Eagles’ JaSean Johnson led all rushers with 202 yards on 27 carries.
Holland hosts nearby Granger next week.
HOLLAND 43, VALLEY MILLS 14
Holland 21 8 14 0 — 43
Valley Mills 0 7 0 7 — 14
Hol — Christian Michalek 53 pass from Desi Cantu (Jose Arzola kick)
Hol — Ryan Steglich 45 pass from Cantu (Arzola kick)
Hol — Michalek 45 pass from Cantu (Arzola kick)
Hol — Gavin Cruz 11 run (Michalek pass from Cantu)
VM — JaSean Johnson 2 run (Cash Swearingen kick)
Hol — Michalek 45 run (Arzola kick)
Hol — Cruz 44 run (Arzola kick)
VM — Brady Woodrow 7 pass from Elandis Taylor
TEAM STATISTICS
Hol VM
First downs 11 12
Rushes-yards 41-271 35-213
Passing yards 174 55
Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-9-1 8-23-3
Punts-average 1-11 4-35
Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 3-30 6-37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holland: Cruz 13-110, Michalek 5-82, Jared Garcia 8-31, Cantu 7-28, Steglich 4-11, Kallan Miller 1-7, Meshach Griffin 1-4, Tyler Johnson 1-(-1), Fernando Delatorre Gonzalez 1-(-1); Valley Mills: J. Johnson 27-202, Woodrow 3-5, Casen Johnson 2-5, Andrew Rodriguez 3-1.
PASSING — Holland: Cantu 6-9-1-271; Valley Mills: Taylor 8-23-3-55.
RECEIVING — Visitor: Michalek 2-96, Steglich 2-62, Marc Grinnan 2-10, Griffin 1-6; Valley Mills: J. Johnson 3-11, Woodrow 2-11, C. Johnson 1-15, Rodriguez 1-12, Jacob Garcia 1-6.
— Reported by Jill Marwitz
Wortham 36
Rosebud-Lott 14
WORTHAM — The Wortham Bulldogs shut down Rosebud-Lott’s ground game to chalk up a win over the Cougars.
Freshman Pryce Rabroker was 12-of-21 for 179 yards passing, including touchdown throws to Jamarquis Johnson and Carson Kahlig, but the Cougars (0-2) managed only 26 yards rushing compared to 296 for the Bulldogs (2-0).
WORTHAM 36, ROSEBUD-LOTT 14
TEAM STATISTICS
R-L Wor
Rushes-yards 7-26 NA-296
Passing yards 179 23
Comp.-Att.-Int. 12-21-2 NA
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rosebud-Lott: DJ Hicks 5-17, Jamarquis Johnson 2-9.
PASSING — Rosebud-Lott: Pryce Rabroker 12-21-2-179.
RECEIVING — Rosebud-Lott: Johnson 8-95, Carson Kahlig 2-74, Jayden Thomas 1-7, Yahir Mendoza 1-3.
Granger 38
Thorndale 7
THORNDALE — Caleb Hobratsch followed up a three-touchdown showing in last week’s season opener with three more scores to go along with 127 yards rushing to help Granger pull away from Thorndale in a non-district clash.
The Lions (2-0) also got 103 yards on three catches from Thomas Youngblood in taking care of the Bulldogs (0-2). Youngblood and Isaac Lizardo each hauled in touchdown grabs from Chase Edwards, who threw for 134 yards.
Jose Valverde also added a 21-yard field goal for Granger, which led by 14 at the break.
Granger travels to Holland next week.
GRANGER 38, THORNDALE 7
Granger 14 7 17 0 — 38
Thorndale 7 0 0 0 — 7
Gra — Isaac Lizardo 12 pass from Chase Edwards (Jose Valverde kick)
Gra — Caleb Hobratsch 69 run (Valverde kick)
Tho — 13 run (kick)
Gra — Thomas Youngblood 33 pass from Edwards (Valverde kick)
Gra — Valverde 21 field goal
Gra — Hobratsch 17 run (Valverde kick)
Gra — Hobratsch 25 run (Valverde kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Gra Tho
First downs 15 9
Rushes-yards 27-215 38-57
Passing yards 134 78
Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-11-2 7-17-1
Fumbles-lost NA-0 NA-1
Penalties-yards 10-105 5-69
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Granger: Hobratsch 8-127, Chase Edwards 7-63, Joseph Sifuentes 6-25, Jayven Diaz 3-16, Trae Herrera 1-2, team 2-(-18).
PASSING — Granger: Edwards 6-11-2-134.
RECEIVING — Granger: Youngblood 3-103, Lizardo 2-25.
Axtell 57
Bartlett 0
AXTELL — Coldyn Horn accounted for five touchdowns, four receiving and another rushing, to lead Axtell (2-0) past Bartlett (0-2).
Horn hauled in touchdown passes of 25 yards, 7 yards, 36 yards and 22 yards from Levi Leathers as the Longhorns scored 24 points in the second quarter to race out to a 37-point halftime lead.
Horn also scored on a 62-yard run to start the second quarter.
Tristan Evans had an interception for the Bulldogs.
AXTELL 57, BARTLETT 0
Bartlett 0 0 0 0 — 0
Axtell 13 24 14 6 — 57
Axt — Tyson Michel 10 run (Aaron Perrine kick)
Axt — Coldyn Horn 25 pass from Levi Leathers (kick failed)
Axt — Horn 62 run (kick failed)
Axt — Kelby Hollingsworth 7 run (kick failed)
Axt — Horn 7 pass from Leathers (kick failed)
Axt — Hollingsworth 62 pass from Leathers (kick failed)
Axt — Horn 36 pass from Leathers (Perrine kick)
Axt — Horn 22 pass from Leathers (Perrine kick)
Axt — Michel 68 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bar Axt
First downs 4 21
Rushes-yards 22-23 NA
Passing yards 30 NA
Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-24-0 NA-NA-1
Fumbles-lost NA-1 NA-1
Penalties-yards 3-16 NA
CTCS 53
Dal. Shelton 14
Tabor Tyson scored six touchdowns and rushed for 277 yards to lead the Central Texas Christian Lions past Dallas Shelton.
Tyson scored five times in the first half to stake the Lions (1-1) to a 39-14 lead, then quarterback Cooper Smith found Princeton Schneider with a 9-yard scoring pass in the third quarter to make it 46-14.
Tyson scored his sixth touchdown on a 1-yard run in the fourth to provide the 53-14 final score.
Taylor Ogden carried six times for 64 yards and scored both touchdowns for the Chargers (1-1).
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 53,
DALLAS SHELTON 14
Shelton 7 7 0 0 — 14
CTCS 14 25 7 7 — 53
CTCS — Tabor Tyson 1 run (Coulter Ragsdale kick)
CTCS — Tyson 23 run (Ragsdale kick)
She — Taylor Ogden 4 pass from Heston Dios (Jackson Lelash kick)
CTCS — Tyson 14 run (kick failed)
CTCS — Tyson 52 run (pass from Zachary Zuelsdorf)
CTCS — Tyson 1 run (Tyson run)
She — Ogden 63 run (Lelash kick)
CTCS — Ragsdale 22 FG
CTCS — Princeton Schneider 9 pass from Cooper Smith (Ragsdale kick)
CTCS — Tyson 1 run (Ragsdale kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
She CTCS
First downs 13 22
Rushes-yards 17-55 39-389
Passing yards 75 101
Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-22-3 8-15-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties-yards 6-96 5-44
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shelton: Ogden 6-64, Jacob Wood 5-15; CTCS: Tyson 23-277; Evan Allerkamp 1-64, Schneider 6-31, Triston Eanes 6-12, Smith 1-5.
PASSING — Shelton: Dios 5-18-3-43; CTCS: Smith 5-12-0, Zuelsdorf 3-3-0-21.
RECEIVING — Shelton: Ogden 2-14, Ryan Wiersbicki 1-23. Hansen Graham 1-12; CTCS: Eanes 4-66, Ike Klimchuk 1-12, Schneider 1-9, Rhett Humphrey 1-9, Allerkamp 1-5.
— Reported by Paul Thurman
Academy 27
Lago Vista 24
LAGO VISTA — The Academy Bumblebees (2-0) narrowly defeated the Lago Vista Vikings (0-2) to remain unbeaten.
No other information was reported.
Hico 33
Moody 0
HICO — Moody (0-2) couldn’t get on the board against Hico (2-0) in a non-district affair.
No other information was reported.
Bruceville-Eddy 15
Florence 14
JARRELL — The Eagles (1-1) gave first-year head coach Brian Ramsey his first victory in a close contest versus the Buffaloes (0-2) at Cougar Field.
No other information was reported.
Waco Vanguard 68
Holy Trinity 22
WACO — The Holy Trinity Catholic Celtics (0-2) were outmatched by the Waco Vanguard Vikings (2-0) in a non-district game.
No other information was reported.