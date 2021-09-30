BELTON — It has all come full circle for Kage Carmichael, in a sense.
Being the son of a career military man, Carmichael has moved frequently during his 18 years, spending time in Alaska, Colorado — where he was born — and Michigan, among other places.
Belton’s senior cornerback estimates he relocated eight or nine times, but Texas is closest to his heart.
The Lone Star State is where he started playing football as a second-grader in Killeen’s youth leagues. It’s also where he started middle school, at Audie Murphy in Killeen ISD, and where his grandparents live in Harker Heights.
Now, Texas is where Carmichael gets to finish his high school football days, and the scrappy, energetic stalwart of the Tigers secondary couldn’t be any more grateful or appreciative.
“I think it’s the best decision me and my family have ever made,” he said of coming to Belton (2-2, 1-0 in District 12-6A), which hosts Bryan (0-4, 0-1) tonight in its homecoming game. “It’s just an awesome school. I’ve said it a lot, but I can’t say it enough, everybody’s so helpful here. It’s just a great environment.”
As his places of residence shifted through the years, the football field has always been a special place for Carmichael, giving him a sense of stability when he puts on the pads.
He still recalls vividly being a youth and trying other sports such as soccer and gymnastics but not finding his niche there.
“And I would just quit after like a day or a week,” he said. “And I remember my dad telling me — I was sitting there on my trampoline in Fort Hood — ‘If you quit football, that’s the last sport you’re playing until you get to where you don’t have to pay for it.’ And I started playing football, and it just felt natural. It felt like home. Football’s always been an outlet for me. When I’m between the lines, I feel like myself. I feel like I’m home, in a sense, when I’m not at home.”
Before returning to Central Texas for his junior year, Carmichael spent eighth grade through 10th grade in Fairbanks, Alaska, starting his varsity career at Lathrop High School near Fort Wainwright.
It goes without saying that there are a few differences between playing there as opposed to here.
“It’s not as big up there, so going there, that was kind of a change. But it’s still fun. It’s still football,” he said. “It’s staying active, doing something.”
The weather, in particular, was one of the tougher aspects.
“Coming from the Texas heat, it was awful, because I’d go out there and it’d be like 30 degrees outside and kids would be like, ‘Oh, it’s so nice,’” he said. “And I’m out there just bundled up, full snow gear, everybody’s looking at me weird. But then, when it got to like 85 (degrees), and I was in shorts and people were dying, it was complete opposite.”
The extreme winters also effect the scheduling there. Carmichael said the season starts earlier, in late summer, in order to avoid some of the more harsh weather, which sometimes still finds its way into the season.
“My last year, we played in a snowstorm,” he said. “It was so cold. I’ve played in all sorts of weather, but that was probably the worst, because it was just freezing and you just have to play. You feel it after, because everything hurts just a little bit more because of the cold.”
Once the offseason rolled around, Carmichael said people mostly had to bide their time indoors.
“You just find stuff to do to keep yourself occupied,” he said. “Just stay away from all the bad things. You can’t really go outside when there’s like five feet of snow, so you just have to occupy yourself the best ways possible.”
For Carmichael, that included working out and playing basketball and video games. He’s a particular fan of the Madden football franchise.
He also relied on his parents, linchpins in his life that he said have helped him get to where he is today.
“My mom and dad have been my biggest supporters,” Carmichael said. “They push me the hardest because they know my full potential. I think about what my parents tell me every day. They have really helped me with who I became today. I wouldn’t be here without my mom and dad. They’re a really big part of that.”
Carmichael’s dad, Daniel, serves as a motor transport operator in the U.S. Army and plans on retiring once Carmichael graduates.
His mother, April, is a nurse at Ascension Medical Group in Georgetown, a career path that Carmichael said he wants to follow.
But first, he still has some football left to play. And Belton is glad to let him do it.
“Just in the time he’s gotten here until now, he’s grown in the knowledge of what we’re doing,” Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said. “But, man, he plays so hard for a little guy. He ain’t but about a buck-forty, but he plays his tail off. You’ve heard the expression, ‘Play like your hair’s on fire.’ That’s Kage. He goes a mile-a-minute every time and, as a coach, you love that.”
Officially listed at 5-foot-9, 143 pounds, Carmichael plays much bigger than that.
After spending the bulk of his junior season on JV as his transfer papers were authorized, he quickly made his presence felt since being called up to varsity for the last two games of last year.
Through this season’s first four games, Carmichael is tied for the team lead in interceptions with two and leads the Tigers with five pass break-ups to go along with 21 tackles, which ties for fourth, and one sack.
His 34-yard interception return for a touchdown against Pflugerville Hendrickson turned the momentum and got Belton back in the game in the third quarter, nearly sparking a comeback.
Carmichael said the reaction from the crowd on plays such as that is one thing that sets Texas football apart.
“That play will stick with me forever,” he said. “That was my first varsity interception. It’s like surreal in a way. I didn’t even realize it coming. I just saw the ball, attacked it and once I realized, ‘Dude, you’re in the end zone,’ it was kind of like, ‘Whoa,’ because that’s huge, returning an interception to the house. It was kind of like tunnel vision getting to the end zone and once you finally come back to reality, you’re looking around and everybody’s out of their seat jumping and throwing stuff. Your teammates are surrounding you. Kids are jumping with the principals. It’s just crazy.”
Carmichael, whose first name was inspired by “Mortal Kombat” character Johnny Cage — a martial artist — brings a similar unrelenting, fighting mentality with him to his approach to football.
The day he turned 18, his dad took him to get a tattoo, a gladiator piece on his upper right arm that he plans to eventually make into a full sleeve. He said it was a great bonding experience for him and his father, who is heavily-tattooed himself. And the gladiator theme sums up his on-field persona nicely.
“If you play better than who you are, then you are better,” Carmichael said. “I’m fast and I’m strong and I can play with these guys and that’s what I think every time. I may not be the biggest guy, but I will have the biggest heart. It’s always full effort on Friday nights. I leave everything out here for my team, and for everybody else.”