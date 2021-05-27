It was eerily quiet around Wildcat Stadium this time last year. That certainly wasn’t the case on a warm Thursday night when pads popped and fans let out their ohs and ahs — and a pickup football game between a dozen or so youths broke out in the grass behind the east end zone — during the return of Temple’s annual Blue-White showcase.
With atmosphere abound, Wildcats faithful caught a glimpse of the 2021 team’s potential over the course of an intrasquad scrimmage that lasted about 1½ hours, capped Temple’s spring practice schedule and paved the way for summer improvements ahead of the first day of August’s fall camp.
“I mean this is an unbelievable community, and this was for them. I think it’s important for us to connect with the community because this is a big part of the identity of this town — all sports, not just football,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said. “We kind of kept it base so it was probably a little more boring than hopefully it will be, but this was for them.”
Perhaps some of what the Wildcats have in store was kept under wraps, but that didn’t mean a lack of excitement.
To-be sophomore Reese Rumfield completed a 10-yard pass to reigning District 12-6A MVP and Blue teammate Samari Howard on the game’s first play, the first points were recorded with a 42-yard field goal by Danis Bajric, and White went on to win 16-14.
Former players, including Texas’ Jared Wiley and TCU’s Quentin Johnston, alumni and Dr. Bobby Ott, Temple ISD’s superintendent, were among those who roamed the sideline as Temple’s starting offense went up against its top defense, the No. 2s opposed the No. 2s, and so on for four 12-minute quarters that were leaps and bounds better than what Temple had to settle for last spring — Zoom meetings and individual workouts — after the pandemic nixed athletics from mid-march until mid-June.
“It was much better. We definitely got closer,” said returning linebacker Taurean York, who caused a fumble for the White team that was one of five combined turnovers by the defenses. “It was just fun competing and showcasing our talents.”
With presumed starter at quarterback Mikal Harrison-Pilot, a junior next season, not in action, Rumfield, fellow move-in soon-to-be 10th-grader Luke Law, Kaleb Hill and Damarion Willis took the snaps for the Wildcats, who are coming off a 10-2 season in 2020 that featured an undefeated run to the outright 12-6A championship.
Rumfield connected with senior Tr’Darius Taylor for the game’s most explosive play — a 75-yard scoring strike for Blue’s first points at 10:31 of the second quarter.
Darius Wilkerson’s 40-yard run set up Rumfield’s second TD toss, a 35 yarder to running back Tavaris Sullivan that brought Blue within 16-14 with 4:54 to go in the fourth.
“We have some consistency issues,” Stewart said of his quarterbacks. “I mean, two of those kids are freshmen right now. I think you can see the upside to Reese. He spins it. He has a natural feel of it. (Law) has a chance to be special because he has what you can’t teach, which is (6-foot-5). I thought Kaleb and Damarion did a good job. But, again, our defensive line did not give them much time.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do, and we’ll go watch film and break it down. It doesn’t take a professional to realize that our defensive line is quite a bit further ahead than our offensive line. We’re real excited about our offensive skill, but we’re going to have to have a great summer with the offensive line.”
Bajric added a 35-yard field goal that made it 6-0 in the second quarter and booted a 51 yarder into the wind that gave the White a 16-7 cushion.
White team running back Rymond Johnson maneuvered his way for a 42-yard TD run in the third quarter, cutting back at about the 30 then outrunning the defense before diving across the goal line to boost his side ahead 13-7, and he and Jervonnie Williams helped White ice the contest with a bevy of sturdy carries.
With the spring game out of the way, Temple now shifts its focus to a summer regimen with sights not far off a season opener Aug. 27 versus Austin Westlake.
“We’re just going to have to attack summer workouts starting June 21, watch film and build off of that and keep working,” York said. “I’m looking forward to the next thing on our plate.”