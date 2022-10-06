BELTON — Temple’s Tyson Tamez turned in a time of 15 minutes, 16.3 seconds to win the boys 5A-6A race at the Pro-Fit Last Chance Invitational at Belton’s Heritage Park on Thursday.
Wildcats teammate La’Ron Alexander, meanwhile, posted a run of 16:28.3 to finish seventh and help Temple to the team title at the event, which is the runners’ last tune-up before their respective district meets next week.
Briac Ybanez (15:35.1) of Belton registered a fourth-place showing to propel the Tigers to second place.
Other area runners in the top 15 included Temple’s Xavier Tools (16:33.5, ninth), Mateo Lopez (16:43.8, 13th) and Julian Jimenez (16:48.8, 15th), and Belton’s Clayton Oaks (16:36.1, 10th).
Lake Belton was paced by Izaiah Rodriguez (17:08.8, 27th).
In the 1A-4A division, Salado’s Luke Anderson (16:31.0) and Coulson Boyd (16:56.5) finished first and second, respectively, to send the Eagles to the team win, while teammates Ryan Novotny (17:00.7, fourth) and Owen Pitcock (17:29.5, seventh) weren’t far behind.
Luke Chiles, of Central Texas Christian, also logged an 18:19.1 to finish 14th.
In girls’ action, Belton’s Olivia Brillhart clocked an 18:15.2 to earn second place in the 5A-6A bracket, finishing behind only Ella Perry of Harker Heights, whose 18:03.4 won the meet.
Other area top-15 placers included Kailynn Denney (19:18.4, fifth) of Harker Heights, Finley Hunting (19:22.5) of Killeen Shoemaker, Parker Ling (19:38.5, ninth) of Lake Belton, and Hailey Schutz (20:14.5, 15th) of Belton.
Temple’s top performer was Maya Ramirez (20:20.6, 17th).
In the small-school bracket, the Lady Eagles made it a clean sweep, taking the team title in the 2-mile race behind Penelope Anderson’s 12:12.9, which won the meet.
Teammates Alexa Williams (12:22.6, third), Zoie Adcox (12:27.0, fourth), Ally Ihler (12:51.0, seventh) and Anna Redelsheimer (13:05.0, 10th) also netted top times.
Temple’s boys and girls will compete in the District 12-6A meet next Thursday at Pflugerville’s Northeast Metro Park while Belton and Lake Belton will each take part in District 22-5A’s meet at Waco’s HOT Soccer Complex.