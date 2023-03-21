Belton-Shoemaker softball

Belton’s Aizlenn Canava slides home past Shoemaker catcher Jaden Crenshaw for an inside-the-park home run Tuesday night.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — Neither weather nor an early Killeen Shoemaker lead kept Belton from extending its recent string of success Tuesday night, when the Lady Tigers made it five District 22-5A wins in a row with a 15-4 nod in five innings over the Lady Grey Wolves.

jweaver@tdtnews.com