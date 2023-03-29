KILLEEN — Lake Belton’s Tiffany Lange won the individual District 22-5A title, leading the Lady Broncos’ charge Monday and Tuesday to the team championship at Stonetree Golf Club.
Lange, Lake Belton win 22-5A golf tourney; Belton’s Munoz moves on
- Staff reports
