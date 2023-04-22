Temple football-Tutson

Christian Tutson (11) is the top returning receiver for Temple, which begins spring drills Monday and plays its Blue-White game May 18.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

Temple head coach Scott Stewart rattled off at least two dozen names of players he’s anxious to see develop. Most of them were soon-to-be sophomores and juniors, and a portion yet to play a varsity snap.

