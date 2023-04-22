Temple head coach Scott Stewart rattled off at least two dozen names of players he’s anxious to see develop. Most of them were soon-to-be sophomores and juniors, and a portion yet to play a varsity snap.
Suffice it to say, a youth movement appears on tap for the 2023 Wildcats, a group that moves out from the winter stages of the offseason and into the spring practice session that hits full-tilt Monday.
“We’re going to be young,” Stewart, now in his eighth season in charge, said succinctly from his office Thursday. “And when you have young teams, you have to figure out what you’ve got and what those right pieces are for those spots.”
Those are two objectives over the next month — a time period allotted by the UIL for Class 6A and 5A programs that choose to utilize a maximum of 18 practices now instead of starting a week early in August — while leading to the annual Blue-White game at 6 p.m. May 18.
Before that fan-friendly exhibition at Wildcat Stadium, no stone will be left unturned and every avenue will be trekked to formulate the proper mix as the Wildcats aim to improve upon a 7-4 showing in 2022 that ended with a first-round home playoff loss to Waxahachie.
“These young groups kind of fire me up. Yes, it comes with concerns and there’s going to be a learning curve, but they compete their tails off. They’ve brought a ton of energy and have handled the offseason beautifully,” Stewart said. “We are going to have to build it in layers.”
When time ran out against the Indians last November, the Wildcats knew they were going to have to replace multi-year stalwarts Taurean York (linebacker), Mikal Harrison-Pilot (receiver, quarterback, safety) and Naeten Mitchell (defensive back) — all Division I-bound — plus 1,000-yard rusher Deshaun Brundage and a bundle of other impact players.
But another wrinkle in the plans appeared in January when two-year starting quarterback Reese Rumfield (3,996 yards passing and 44 touchdowns across two all-district-worthy seasons) completed a transfer to Belton High, the school at which his dad, Brock, and uncles Toby and Shayne, thrived as student-athletes.
“It is what it is. I wish everybody the best,” Stewart said. “They did it the right way and there are no hard feelings whatsoever.”
There is, however, a vacancy at that position.
Stewart said senior-to-be Damarion Willis, rising junior and the head coach’s son, Kade Stewart, and soon-to-be sophomores Ramauhn Brown, Vincent Crispin and Jemaray McLin are expected to vie for the top role.
“How you balance it out is, I would say, experience and physical appearance,” Scott Stewart said. “The other part with that is the emotion part of it, because there’s a lot of pressure that comes with QB1.
“Right now, it’s probably Damarion and Kade battling for that QB1. But, I mean, I’m excited to see them all. I’ve been impressed.”
Temple welcomes back six full-time starters from 2022 in receivers Christian Tutson (27 catches, 600 yards, eight touchdowns), an incoming junior, and senior-to-be Jeremiah Lennon (14-229-1), center and senior-to-be Endrei Sauls, defensive tackle Ayden Brown (Class of 2024), incoming junior defensive back O’Ryan Peoples and Willis, who started in the secondary and played some receiver as a junior last year but had his campaign cut short by a collar bone injury.
Gaps will need to be filled along the offensive and defensive lines. The linebacker corps, no longer with York patrolling every yard of the field, will be boosted by 6-foot, 208-pound move-in Bryce President, who played his first three seasons at Rockwall-Heath.
“We haven’t put on pads yet, and you know, the name of the game is tackling, but I’m excited about the skill we have on defense,” Scott Stewart said.
Two running backs, Adrian Scott (Class of 2025) and Jer’Vonnie Williams (Class of 2024), return after accumulating some playing time a year ago.
“If you look at the breadth and the depth, we have some seniors that are great kids,” Scott Stewart said. “I’m really excited about our upcoming junior class. They were undefeated as freshmen and won a district championship at the JV level, and several of those guys played some varsity. And, I’m excited about our upcoming sophomores.”
New DC
Robert Havens was promoted to defensive coordinator from his gig as defensive line coach, replacing longtime staffer Dexter Knox, who stepped away from the profession.
Havens first joined Temple in 2015, spent the 2019 season at Magnolia West then returned in 2020.
Road warriors
The Wildcats will kick off the season one-win shy of historic No. 800. Their first chance to reach it will be on the road against McKinney, the first of three away games out of four to start the year. After McKinney, Temple goes to Willis, is home for College Station then plays Arlington Martin at Choctaw Stadium before embarking on District 12-6A.