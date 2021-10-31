The Temple College men’s and women’s teams tip off their seasons today, with the Leopards hosting DFW Prep at 7 p.m. at TC Gym while the Lady Leopards visit Jacksonville College at 5:30
The Leopards are coming off a 5-14 season — their first under head coach Clifton Ellis — and continue the opening week with games at home Wednesday against Our Lady of the Lake’s junior varsity squad and on the road Saturday against Western Texas in Snyder.
The Lady Leopards went 14-7 last season, their first with head coach Amber Taylor. They visit Western Oklahoma State on Friday before hosting their home opener next Monday against North American University.