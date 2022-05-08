HEWITT — Central Texas Christian’s Andrew Lange and Alec Gonzalez garnered four medals apiece, and the Lady Lions’ Lizzy Wood took home three to highlight the performance of the area contingent at the TAPPS Class 3A state meet.
Lange won the boys high jump (6 feet), was third in the pole vault (12-6), teamed with Gonzalez, Nicolas Cortizo and Jonathan Murillo to take gold in the 4x100-meter relay (44.96 seconds), and joined Murillo, Evan Allerkamp and Ethan Allerkamp to finish third in the 4x200 relay (1:36.07).
Gonzalez’s other medals came via second-place finishes in the pole vault (12-6) and high jump (6-0) and a third-place showing in the 110 hurdles (15.83).
Evan Allerkamp was third in the triple jump (43-3½), as was Murillo in the 100 (11.06).
The Holy Trinity Catholic foursome of Nick Estrada, Chris Cruz, Bryce Eichelkraut and Nathan Orf claimed the silver in the 4x200 relay (1:35.25).
On the girls side, Wood got the bronze in the long jump (16-6), pole vault (9-0) and triple jump (33-1½). Teammate Cassidy Bronson was runner-up in the discus (100-3), and Olivia Johnson was third in the shot put (34-7).