BELTON — It took a quarter or so for Belton’s Wyatt Butler to find his way last week against Pflugerville Hendrickson, but once the senior linebacker did, the rest of the defense followed suit, and the result ended up just what the Tigers ordered — a season-opening win.
“Just like (quarterback) Reese (Rumfield) on offense, you have your captain out there in the middle of the field, and once they turn it on and start playing, everybody else reacts,” fourth-year Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said of his team’s 35-27 victory over the Hawks, which featured solid play in all three phases from the Tigers. “I think that was the big deal, and also some of the adjustments we made with our defensive front to kind of stymie them.”
After carrying through a fast-paced first quarter that featured 34 combined points and set the stage for what looked like an oncoming shootout, seemingly every button Belton pushed from there was the right one, especially on the defensive side.
As such, the shootout fizzled into a stalemate on Hendrickson’s end. Belton took the lead just before halftime — marking the fourth lead change of the night — then tacked on an insurance score midway through the third as its defense took care of the rest.
“The number one thing is I think (defensive coordinator) Coach (Christopher) Harbin put them in good position there,” said Sniffin, whose Tigers kept the Hawks off the board on their final seven drives, shutting them out for the game’s final 34 minutes after they tallied touchdowns on their first three possessions.
Most of that success came down to finding ways to bring down running back Carson Workman, who had a game-high 205 yards rushing and scored on runs of 62 yards and 67 yards, the last of which gave the Hawks their last lead with 11:35 left in the second quarter.
After that point, however, the senior carried 12 times for just 31 yards (2.6 per carry), a far cry from the production of his first six totes.
“Wyatt was on the sideline and he said, ‘I’m not playing like Wyatt,’” Sniffin recalled. “And he turned it on. And after that one-play drive with that long touchdown run, from that play forward, Wyatt played like Wyatt and the rest of the defense followed.”
Butler, Belton’s leading tackler last year, ended up with a team-high 12 stops, three for a loss, and a sack as the Tigers compiled seven TFLs, four sacks and two turnovers (Glenn Slaton’s interception and Ethan Arendall’s game-sealing fumble recovery).
Belton’s offense, meanwhile, hummed along to the tune of 18 first downs and 339 total yards as Rumfield threw for 184 yards and two TDs and rushed for 69 yards and another pair of scores in his debut under center for the Tigers.
“We made a lot of plays. We had a lot of third-down conversions. Some of them were third-and-long,” said Sniffin, whose team was 8-of-12 on third downs. “We need kids to make plays in those types of situations and they did.”
Both of Rumfield’s scoring tosses came on third downs and featured athletic catches, the first a 28-yarder to junior Rayshaun Peoples and the other to senior Isaac Abel, which proved to be the go-ahead points.
“Ray made a good catch in the back and Isaac made a toe dance on the side and Reese also put it where it needed to be,” Sniffin said.
Meanwhile, the Tigers also got big plays on special teams, including a game-opening 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Alton McCallum, who finished with 137 return yards, and a blocked extra point from Devon Wilkerson.
The trick now for Belton will be continuing that momentum into its home opener Friday, which will be against Brenham, a regional quarterfinalist last season that knocked off Class 6A Conroe Oak Ridge last week 16-7.
“They’re going to rely on their defense,” Sniffin said of the Cubs, who handed Belton two of its three losses last year, one in the regular season and later in the second round of the playoffs. “Their linebackers and secondary are the best we’ll see all year. They’re athletic, they’re fast. They have good size at backer and they run to the ball.”
Sniffin said it will be important for his team to protect the ball on offense and to not give up the big play on defense.
The Cubs last week intercepted three passes, and Sniffin said brothers Jabreon Moore, a defensive back who had nine tackles and two picks last week, and Cade Moore, a linebacker, are two difference-makers.
“Those guys are real solid football players and definitely make their defense go,” he said.
Offensively, Sniffin hopes his team will be able to establish the running game, an area in which they struggled against the Cubs last year.
“It helps this year having a quarterback who can be that extra runner,” Sniffin said of Rumfield who led the team last week in yards rushing on just nine carries while junior Shaun Snapp chipped in 68 yards on the ground.
Brenham on offense features a new quarterback this fall in junior Jordan Harvey as well as freshman running back Jakoby Dixon.
“They still rely on fade balls, deep balls and then quarterback runs,” Sniffin said. “They’re once again athletic at the skill positions. We just have to stay over the top. We can’t let them throw a deep ball and get a touchdown. We have to make them continue to snap because they could make mistakes. We have to make them drive the ball down the field.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Tiger Field.