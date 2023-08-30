Tigers notebook-Week 2

Belton’s Rayshaun Peoples (7) hauls in a touchdown catch in front of Pflugerville Hendrickson’s Maddox Quiller during last week’s game.

BELTON — It took a quarter or so for Belton’s Wyatt Butler to find his way last week against Pflugerville Hendrickson, but once the senior linebacker did, the rest of the defense followed suit, and the result ended up just what the Tigers ordered — a season-opening win.

