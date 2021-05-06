AUSTIN — Already guaranteed of at least a second silver medal Thursday afternoon, a prevailing theme dominated Chris Preddie’s thoughts as he bounded toward the takeoff board for his final attempt in the triple jump.
“I was thinking about all the work I put in, all the people who came out to support me, how if I got second in both events that I just wouldn’t be satisfied with myself and how I would let everybody down,” the Academy junior said. “I kept all of that in the back of my mind as I was going down the runway.”
Fueled by the memories of long practices along with the faces of coaches, family and friends in the stands that flashed through his peripheral vision, Preddie came through in the clutch with his best effort of the day — a leap of 47 feet, 10½ inches to win the Class 3A boys triple jump at the UIL Track and Field State Championships.
“I’m not surprised, but I’m very, very happy,” he said.
Preddie wasn’t the only area athlete to take home a shiny souvenir from the 3A and 4A field events on the meet’s first day at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Jarrell’s Derrick Warren and Salado’s Reid Vincent had pushed each other for the better part of five weeks — from the District 19-4A meet through area and regionals and all the way to Austin — and their friendly rivalry paid off with some hardware, and Cameron Yoe freshman Yierra Flemings reached the podium in her debut on high school track and field’s biggest stage.
Flemings took home a medal in the first of her five events with a leap of 17-10½ on her final attempt in the 3A girls long jump to surpass Big Sandy Harmony’s Jenci Seahorn by 3 inches for the bronze. Daingerfield’s Ashlyn Bruce (18-1½) won the gold, and West’s Makayla Pavelka (17-11) finished a half-inch ahead of Flemings for the silver.
Flemings continued her day with a fourth-place showing in the triple jump before hitting the track in the evening for the 100-meter hurdles and 400 as well as her turn with the baton on the Lady Yoe’s 4x100-meter relay.
In the 4A boys long jump, Warren took home the gold after going toe-to-toe with Vincent for the fourth consecutive meet. Warren’s leap of 23-2 on his second attempt of the day stood as the winning mark.
“I made sure I was ready to come out and compete. That’s all I was worried about,” said Warren, who finished second to Vincent at the district meet and won the area event before both athletes registered the same mark at regionals. “I’ve been practicing and practicing for this day, and I was ready to jump. I usually need a little longer to warm-up, but this environment had me ready to go today.”
Vincent held up his end of the bargain, jumping 22-11 to edge El Campo’s Rueben Owens by a quarter-inch for the silver medal.
“He’s a good dude to be around, and we’ve pushed each other,” Vincent said of Warren, a fellow junior. “Knowing him, I’m fine losing to him.
“I’ve surprised myself this season. I was hurt a never really had a full season until this one, and everything came together this year.”
Preddie started his day with a runner-up finish in the long jump. After Lexington’s Jared Kerr went 22-8¾ on his second attempt to establish the lead, Preddie moved into second place with a jump of 21-10½ on his third attempt and closed his grasp on the silver medal by going 21-11¾ — 13 inches shorter than his regional-winning mark — on his fourth try.
Kerr’s 22-8¾ held up for the gold, and Bushland’s Kash Bradley (21-10¾) got the bronze.
“I was disappointed after the long jump because I felt like I could have been first, so it kind of drove me to do as best as I could in the triple,” Preddie said. “I let it make me mad and motivate me and push me.”
His best attempt in the preliminary round of the triple jump was 46-5¼ and left him in second place — more than a foot behind Donovan Ramirez (47-6¼) of Odessa Compass — before he uncorked the winning leap on his final try. And when Ramirez couldn’t match him on the event’s final jump, Preddie and the Academy fans finally celebrated.
“I always knew I could do it when I was growing up. But back then, it wasn’t like, ‘I’m going to do it,’” Preddie said of winning state gold. “As I got older, though, I thought, ‘I’m definitely capable of doing that.’
“Track has always been my favorite sport. It’s something I can go out individually and work on and fix things and improve every day. It’s what I was really good at as a kid.”
Some things haven’t changed.