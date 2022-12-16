With about a minute to go in the third quarter, Temple’s Ja’Shon’Dria Powell scored a transition layup then stole the ensuing inbound pass and hoisted another layup for four points in the blink of an eye that moved the Tem-Cats into striking distance.
And that sequence was only the beginning of a stirring comeback Friday night.
Trailing by three entering the fourth, Temple flipped a defensive switch, smothered, surrounded and squeezed Pflugerville Weiss, allowing just two shots — both misses — and suddenly started to cash in all of its steals. By the end of a whirlwind final 8 minutes, the Tem-Cats exited with a 31-25 victory that snapped a six-game skid and evened their District 12-6A record.
“It felt great because we haven’t won in a while, so it’s a good win for us,” said Temple senior Paris Morris, whose deep 2-pointer from the wing put her team ahead for the first time (and for good), 27-25 with 3:40 left. “I feel like we had more energy and we were talking more on defense, and just playing hard.”
That’s difficult to debate.
The Tem-Cats (4-12, 1-1), who trailed 13-8 after the first quarter and 19-14 at halftime, forced 13 turnovers in the second half and outscored the Lady Wolves (5-9, 1-1) in the fourth, 9-0, by shutting down passing lanes and pathways to the hoop.
“For our group, (defense) is going to be our offense — if we can create some turnovers and score, and get the momentum swinging for us. That is what happened tonight,” Temple head coach RaShonta LeBlanc said. “We had to make an adjustment on the defensive end and those kids got after it.”
Temple hadn’t scored 30 points or more since its last victory Dec. 1, and it looked as though the Tem-Cats might not reach that mark Friday as the rugged encounter moved along.
But, Morris’ free throw had Temple within 25-23, and eight more points followed. Rene’Jah Jackson’s layup tied it a 25-all. Morris’ jumper was next, then Malaya President’s baseline runner with 2:10 to go for 29-25, and finally Jackson’s steal at midcourt and layup with 1:50 left capped the scoring and the rally.
“It’s big for us because we’ve had a tough non-district. So to get a win in district is really big for these young kids,” LeBlanc said. “It was a good win against a good team. They were missing one of their best players but a win is a win.”
Neither side had much to write home about on offense during a game that had a scoring drought that reached 8 minutes before two Jordyn Berrera free throws ended it and put Weiss ahead 21-14 with 4:30 remaining in the third quarter.
President finished with a team-high 10 points and seven rebounds. Morris added nine points, Jackson six and Powell four. Of Weiss’ 22 turnovers, 18 were steals. Jackson and Powell combined for 12 of those.
“It took a lot of hard work,” Powell said.
Berrera finished with 12 points to pace the Lady Wolves, who defeated Harker Heights on Tuesday in their district opener. Autumn Young chipped in six.
Temple finished 13-of-48 from the field and Weiss was 10-of-25 (2-of-9 in the second half).
“To work so hard and then actually get the win is what I’m excited about for these girls. It’s hard to keep the morale up when you’re losing and continue to play hard when you don’t get the results you want,” said LeBlanc, whose team next faces Hewitt Midway on the road at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday before a week off for Christmas. “It was a much-needed win, and we fought and we played and we got the win.”