For much of the 20th century, the definitive structure on Texas high school campuses was the gymnasium.
In the more rural settings, it was often the center of social and formal gatherings. Beyond basketball and volleyball, the gym housed dances, plays, graduations, band concerts and the like.
Those edifices, primarily built during the Depression, are fading from sight, usefulness and memories as most schools have long since modernized their facilities.
It’s why retired basketball coach and educator Jackie McBroom traveled the back roads of Texas to photograph and write about those aging gyms that are still standing — whether or not their days of being a school centerpiece have passed — for his book published earlier this year entitled “Historic Texas Gym” and subtitled “A Tribute to Vanishing Traditions.” The seeds of the publication began in 2006, but he began in earnest three years ago.
“I’ve always had a soft spot for Texas history and I came to appreciate the old buildings, especially the gyms.” McBroom said from his North Texas home in Aubrey. “So many of them were built during a hard time in America. The masonry and bricklaying in each were works of art. There were stories of community members hauling rocks. All were built from local materials and laborers, and they created beautiful structures.”
In most cases, those gyms were built as part of an overall federal government project — the Work Progress Administration (WPA) — to stimulate job growth during the Depression. The government projects didn’t end the Depression, but they created work for a period of time that also instilled lasting community pride in what was constructed.
McBroom’s book is not only a commentary on the gyms themselves, but also the stories that surround them. While acknowledging that the gyms of old are often not up to the standards of modern basketball, McBroom prefers their ambiance and the tales they evoke over what he calls the “unimaginative glass and chrome” of today’s architecture.
“I found as I talked to people that there was a lot of nostalgia and it wasn’t just about basketball,” he said. “They would say, ‘That’s where I graduated’ or ‘That’s where the prom was’ or ‘My quinceanera was there.’ The gym was the hub of the community. When you were playing with the dressing rooms under the bleachers, you could feel the excitement in the building.”
A few area gyms were featured in McBroom’s pictorial compilation. Photographs of the old gyms in Granger, Academy and Rockdale found their way into the 20-chapter book.
Granger’s venerable gym isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The stone fortress, built in 1940 as a WPA project by prominent Texas architect and engineer Travis Broesche, is still considered the safest building in Granger. A new gymnasium has since been built next to this grand structure, but the still muscular 80-year-old building houses elementary P.E. classes and other activities.
Despite very limited use, Academy’s eldest gym is still a red-brick beacon to those passing through on Texas Highway 95 in front of the current elementary school as well as the school’s baseball and softball complex. Gym visitors are greeted by retro artwork of a bumblebee in a corner of the gym. There is one heating unit suspended by a single pipe in the opposite corner of the gym. The only air conditioning is provided by whatever blows through a cracked window.
Like many of the WPA gyms, the measurements in the old Academy gym aren’t exactly to scale. There is barely enough room to pass the ball into play from out of bounds without being inbounds. A couple of feet behind the boundary line is an unforgiving brick wall that is a concussion waiting to happen to any player scrambling for a loose ball. For some truncated gym floors, the advent of the 3-point shot became a geometric impossibility from the corner.
A volleyball net is still in place to instruct Academy youngsters in that sport, and the building serves as a weather refuge for baseball and softball practices. The floor is waxed annually and is ready if and when it’s called upon.
Rockdale’s ancient gym is still functional and serves youth basketball and physical education classes. Like the Granger gym, it is one of the safest havens in town from severe weather.
McBroom guesses that less than 10 percent of the WPA gyms are still in use for regular basketball games, and those are primarily in rural outposts such as Gordon, Morgan’s Mill and Moran. Some still stand as a structure but are located in communities that are no longer home to a school. Most of one chapter of the book is devoted to the memories of a gym that no longer exists in the Falls County town of Reagan.
McBroom knows he didn’t get all of the still-standing old gyms in his book and has been made aware of some more since its release.
At least one local gym was overlooked, and it sits inconspicuously near downtown Temple. The old Temple High School gym, now known as Clarence Martin Gym — named for a long-time City of Temple Parks and Recreation employee and community contributor — is still alive and active on Elm Street. The gym, now the property of the City of Temple, was dedicated in 1936 and served Temple’s indoor sports until 1965 when the current high school was constructed.
Unlike so many of the 1930s era gyms that were abandoned, left in disrepair or ultimately condemned, Clarence Martin Gym has had various updates in recent years, including air conditioning and a new floor. It is home to adult recreational basketball league play and is available to rent as well. Seven years ago, the Temple Historic Preservation Committee honored the gym with a historical marker.
After more than 80 years of service, Temple’s oldest gym isn’t just a monstrous relic but still a functional part of the community.
Too bad that can’t be said for more of the grand old gyms.