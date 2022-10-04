Lake-Shoemaker volleyball

Lake Belton’s Danica Bingham (20) attacks against Killeen Shoemaker’s Trinity Cutbirth in the Lady Broncos’ victory Tuesday night.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

Lake Belton and Killeen Shoemaker made one another work for just about every point Tuesday night, which makes sense considering they were part of a three-way tie at the top of District 22-5A when the week began.

jweaver@tdtnews.com