Temple College added two more wins to its hot pace to start the season by sweeping Western Texas in a non-conference doubleheader on a windy Friday afternoon at Danny Scott Sports Complex.
The victories arrived in distinct fashions for the Lady Leopards, but the common thread was standout pitching.
Sophomore Lauren Tetreault struck out nine and yielded just two hits while going the distance in the opener that TC took 3-0 thanks to a sixth-inning rally, after which freshmen Alexis Belen and Audrie Sayas combined on another two-hitter in an 8-0 run-rule win that was much less stressful for the Lady Leopards than Game 1’s pitchers’ duel.
The results moved Temple to 6-0 on the young season, which has already included its share of postponements and cancellations — of practices and games — because of icy and wet weather in the area during the past two weeks.
“I would say the excitement to be out,” Temple head coach Kadie Berlin-George cited as a reason for her team’s quick start. “The weather’s been crazy, so we’ve just been cooped up inside. So I’m excited to see what happens when we actually have a full week of practice outside and then get to play instead of (doing) indoor hitting and then coming out the day after we untarp.”
The weather for Friday’s twinbill remained dry at least, though gusts of 15 mph and temperatures in the upper 40s kept everyone bundled up, save for the action on the field.
It was the sharp pitching of Tetreault and the Lady Westerners’ Emma Duncan, who fanned nine in a complete game, that helped the pace breeze along in the opener.
Duncan had not allowed a base runner since the first inning and had retired 15 straight batters when the Lady Leopards pieced together a two-out rally with the help of a pair of errors by Western Texas (1-3).
Breayna Jackson started things with a soft liner that dropped into shallow center just beyond the reach of Lady Westerners shortstop Taylor Bryant.
It was Temple’s first hit since Kennan Nunamaker’s single in the first. Nunamaker followed by striking out on a change-up that got past Western Texas catcher Emma Mora, allowing her to reach safely and Jackson to advance to second.
Duncan then had TC cleanup hitter Kate Moala in a 1-2 count when Mora threw behind Jackson at second base and the ball squirted into center field, giving Jackson enough time to come around for the game’s first run.
“We just had to find a way to win, getting someone on base, stealing, just producing a run when our bats aren’t there for us,” Berlin-George said.
Moala eventually drew a walk, then Alyssa Budisalovich delivered the insurance runs when she sliced a single down the left field line to score Nunamaker and courtesy runner Eryn Harris.
The cushion was more than enough for Tetreault, who pitched around a one-out error to close the door in the seventh, sealing the win by getting Bryant to ground out to third.
Tetreault struck out the side in the second and retired 11 straight Lady Westerners in a stretch that spanned the third through seventh frames.
“I knew my team had us. I knew they would hit,” said Tetreault, who last week was named Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference’s co-player of the week, an honor she shared with teammate Moala, after she picked up two wins in the circle.
Tetreault was quick to credit her defense for Friday’s success.
“Having our team have our back and knowing that if we mess up, they’re there,” she said. “We know they have us and you don’t have to be as perfect.”
While Belen and Sayas continued TC’s dominant pitching in the end-cap, the Lady Leopards’ offense also awoken a bit more to keep the late-game drama out of it.
Leadoff hitter Aahmyri Kennedy reached base all three times — twice on walks and once on an infield single — and scored three runs, and Nunamaker had a pair of hits, three runs and three RBIs as TC scored multiple runs in every inning but the second in taking care of the Lady Westerners in a five-inning run-rule.
Kennedy walked and scored on Nunamaker’s single for the game’s first run in the bottom of the first, and Nunamaker later scored on Moala’s liner through the right side.
Temple tacked on three in the third after Kennedy’s single, an RBI knock from Jackson and a one-hop, opposite-field double from Nunamaker that plated another run and chased Western Texas starter Destiny Sanchez. Budisalovich later scored Nunamaker on an RBI groundout.
TC was back at it again in a three-run fourth that began with back-to-back walks drawn by Autumn Bell and Kennedy, who each came around to score.
Belen, meanwhile, had few hiccups in the circle as she fanned three and needed just 46 pitches to pick up the win in four innings. After giving up a leadoff single to Raley Potter in the second, Belen sat down the next nine batters she faced before being lifted for Sayas, who finished off the final inning.
“The pitchers threw really well for us today,” Berlin-George said. “We’ve just been working on our fundamentals a lot, so snap-in, all of the above.”
The Lady Leopards travel to Galveston on Tuesday for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.