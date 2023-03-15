Temple softball

Temple’s Kaegan Yepma makes contact with a pitch Wednesday during the Tem-Cats’ District 12-6A game against Hutto.

 Ray Swindle

Temple stormed back from an early deficit thanks to a three-run first inning Wednesday, but the Tem-Cats’ offense dried up from there as they dropped their second District 12-6A game in as many days in a 10-3 setback to Hutto at a windy Tem-Cat Field.