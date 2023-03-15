Temple stormed back from an early deficit thanks to a three-run first inning Wednesday, but the Tem-Cats’ offense dried up from there as they dropped their second District 12-6A game in as many days in a 10-3 setback to Hutto at a windy Tem-Cat Field.
The game seemed to be shaping up as a slugfest early with the teams trading leads in an action-packed first, which ended with Temple holding a 3-1 edge. But, the Tem-Cats, who left eight runners on base, couldn’t muster up any more runs despite having their chances.
Hutto, meanwhile, scored in six of seven innings as it continued to distance itself late en route to its first league win, which snapped a three-game slide.
“We definitely have to be able to manufacture those runs and that’s something we’re working on and growing at, as well, is being scrappy, basically, and finding a way to get those runs across the plate no matter what,” said first-year Temple head coach Courtney Cynar, whose team was playing without starting shortstop and leadoff hitter Lily Wiser, who was competing in the Class 6A powerlifting meet in Frisco on Wednesday.
“Of course, it’s always hard when you’re missing a key piece like Lily is for us on both sides, but we sent her off with nothing but good feelings,” Cynar said.
The good feelings continued early for Temple (2-19-1, 1-3), which captured its first league win, 9-8, over Pflugerville Weiss last Friday with a four-run seventh during which Wiser scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch.
After falling behind 1-0 to start against Hutto (10-14, 1-2), the Tem-Cats sent eight batters to the plate in their half of the first, churning out three runs to claim a short-lived edge.
Jordyn Valdez and Kaegan Yepma worked back-to-back walks to start the frame. Each came around to score on RBIs from Brooke Knox, on a bases-loaded single, and Ava Machuca, on a groundout, while Alani Trevino added the final run when she darted home on a wild pitch after reaching on a fielder’s choice.
Hutto again went to work in the second, though, cranking out three singles in a three-run frame to take the lead for good. Brylee King and Jayda Gallegos each singled and gave way to courtesy runners Kyra Vaughns and Avery Hamby, who scored to tie things at 3.
Hailee Sanchez then lifted a high fly into the strong wind to centerfield that was deep enough to score Mia Sanchez from third for a 4-3 advantage and the second lead change in as many innings.
Both teams left a pair of runners on in the third when Temple starter Kaitlyn Teeters got Gallegos to ground out into a fielder’s choice to end the threat, after which the Tem-Cats got a hit-by-pitch from Machuca and singles from Teeters and Alexis Ares. However, two outs on the base paths cut their scoring chance short.
The Lady Hippos then added to their lead in the fourth when Ali Fields’ two-run double to left plated Mia Sanchez and Hailee Sanchez for a 6-3 cushion and chased Teeters, who took the loss in 3 2/3 innings.
Hutto scored at least one run each inning from there to keep Temple at bay.
“We’ve got a very young team this year, so there’s going to be some bumps in the road,” said Cynar, whose team started two freshmen and five sophomores Wednesday. “It’s a completely different look for us this year. Our pitching looks different. Our defense looks different. But, overall, it’s a few minute details that are keeping us from going out and winning these ball games. We just need the girls to get that confidence level up and know that they belong here.”
Yepma, Knox, Teeters and Ares accounted for Temple’s four hits, all singles, while the Tem-Cats also drew four walks and three hit-by-pitches off Hutto starter Gallegos, who got the win in a complete game.
Mia Sanchez (2-for-5, triple), King (2-for-3) and Gallegos (2-for-4) paced the Lady Hippos’ offense while Hailee Sanchez, Fields and Vaughns each contributed a double.
The Tem-Cats will be off for the rest of spring break before hosting Copperas Cove on senior night next Tuesday.