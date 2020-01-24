BOYS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 66, Belton 57
Temple 10 16 21 19 — 66
Belton 16 11 15 15 — 57
Temple (19-5, 6-3) — Johnston 21, Pate 18, Smith 12, Troup 6, Garcia 5, R.Jackson 2, A.Jackson 2.
Belton (20-10, 4-6) — Johnson 19, Pine 16, Jones 8, Smith 5, Bramlett 4, Santana 3, Morgan 2.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 49, Cameron Yoe 42
Rogers 7 12 11 19 — 49
Yoe 4 18 9 11 — 42
Rogers (16-6, 4-3) — Hutka 25, J.Riley 8, Schiller 6, T.Sebek 5, C.Riley 3, K.Sebek 2.
Yoe (NA, 2-5) — Melton 11, Hemphill 9, Booze 6, K.Young 5, T.Young 4, Haynes 3, Hollomon 2, Bynaum 2.
Academy 63, McGregor 54
Academy 10 13 16 24 — 63
McGregor 9 11 12 22 — 54
Academy (21-6, 7-0) — Cephus 16, McWilliams 11, Franklin 11, White 10, Preddie 7, Ta.Rambeau 5, Kanouse 3.
McGregor (NA, 5-2) — Kirven 18, Smith 14, McDaniel 10, Thredgill 4, Parker 4, Allison 4.
DISTRICT 25-2A
Holland 56, Milano 49
Milano 3 16 14 16 — 49
Holland 15 12 13 16 — 56
Milano (NA, 0-6) — Telg 15, Gordon 15, Todd 13, Demeritt 4, Spears 2.
Holland (NA, 1-5) — Frei 24, Pursche 9, Burton 8, Botts 6, Tomasek 5, Evans 2, Brown 2.
JV — Milano 52, Holland 42
GIRLS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 42. Belton 32
Belton 11 8 4 9 — 32
Temple 16 4 13 9 — 42
Belton — Modeste 11, Wade 10, Small 4, Fisher 3, Morena 2, Beamsderfer 1, Maddux 1.
Temple — T.Johnson 12, Thomas 10, Burleson 8, Hall 8, H.Johnson 4.
DISTRICT 18-4A
Gatesville 55, Robinson 49
Gatesville 9 8 18 20 — 55
Robinson 4 15 13 17 — 49
Gatesville (NA, 5-0) — Jones 14, Washington 14, Boyd 7, Jaynes 6, Ward 6, Warren 4, Nolte 4.
Robinson — Welsh 15, Ashcraft 15, Lashombe 5, Nichols 5, Crowson 5, Schnizer 3, Harris 1.
JV — Robinson 36, Gatesville 35
DISTRICT 19-3A
Academy 37, McGregor 30
Academy 3 20 3 11 — 37
McGregor 6 13 4 7 — 30
Academy (17-10, 8-1) — Erwin 19, Bolin 12, Turner 3, Fossett 2, Conde 1.
McGregor (NA, 1-8) — Snooten 14, Lillard 7, Knox 6, Stephens 3.
JV — Academy 28, McGregor 10
DISTRICT 25-2A
Holland 68, Milano 17
Milano 0 6 2 9 — 17
Holland 16 23 16 13 — 68
Milano — Compton 9, Rose 6, Taylor 2.
Holland — Montelongo 21, Kriczky 14, Kurtz 8, Cross 8, Martinez 7, Gadison 4, Carter 4, Dickey 2.
JV — Holand 36, Milano 20
Other Scores
Salado 62, Burnet 37
Rogers 77, Cameron Yoe 21
Jarrell 62, Lago Vista 49