BOYS

DISTRICT 12-6A

Temple 66, Belton 57

Temple 10 16 21 19 — 66

Belton 16 11 15 15 — 57

Temple (19-5, 6-3) — Johnston 21, Pate 18, Smith 12, Troup 6, Garcia 5, R.Jackson 2, A.Jackson 2.

Belton (20-10, 4-6) — Johnson 19, Pine 16, Jones 8, Smith 5, Bramlett 4, Santana 3, Morgan 2.

DISTRICT 19-3A

Rogers 49, Cameron Yoe 42

Rogers 7 12 11 19 — 49

Yoe 4 18 9 11 — 42

Rogers (16-6, 4-3) — Hutka 25, J.Riley 8, Schiller 6, T.Sebek 5, C.Riley 3, K.Sebek 2.

Yoe (NA, 2-5) — Melton 11, Hemphill 9, Booze 6, K.Young 5, T.Young 4, Haynes 3, Hollomon 2, Bynaum 2.

Academy 63, McGregor 54

Academy 10 13 16 24 — 63

McGregor 9 11 12 22 — 54

Academy (21-6, 7-0) — Cephus 16, McWilliams 11, Franklin 11, White 10, Preddie 7, Ta.Rambeau 5, Kanouse 3.

McGregor (NA, 5-2) — Kirven 18, Smith 14, McDaniel 10, Thredgill 4, Parker 4, Allison 4.

DISTRICT 25-2A

Holland 56, Milano 49

Milano 3 16 14 16 — 49

Holland 15 12 13 16 — 56

Milano (NA, 0-6) — Telg 15, Gordon 15, Todd 13, Demeritt 4, Spears 2.

Holland (NA, 1-5) — Frei 24, Pursche 9, Burton 8, Botts 6, Tomasek 5, Evans 2, Brown 2.

JV — Milano 52, Holland 42

GIRLS

DISTRICT 12-6A

Temple 42. Belton 32

Belton 11 8 4 9 — 32

Temple 16 4 13 9 — 42

Belton — Modeste 11, Wade 10, Small 4, Fisher 3, Morena 2, Beamsderfer 1, Maddux 1.

Temple — T.Johnson 12, Thomas 10, Burleson 8, Hall 8, H.Johnson 4.

DISTRICT 18-4A

Gatesville 55, Robinson 49

Gatesville 9 8 18 20 — 55

Robinson 4 15 13 17 — 49

Gatesville (NA, 5-0) — Jones 14, Washington 14, Boyd 7, Jaynes 6, Ward 6, Warren 4, Nolte 4.

Robinson — Welsh 15, Ashcraft 15, Lashombe 5, Nichols 5, Crowson 5, Schnizer 3, Harris 1.

JV — Robinson 36, Gatesville 35

DISTRICT 19-3A

Academy 37, McGregor 30

Academy 3 20 3 11 — 37

McGregor 6 13 4 7 — 30

Academy (17-10, 8-1) — Erwin 19, Bolin 12, Turner 3, Fossett 2, Conde 1.

McGregor (NA, 1-8) — Snooten 14, Lillard 7, Knox 6, Stephens 3.

JV — Academy 28, McGregor 10

DISTRICT 25-2A

Holland 68, Milano 17

Milano 0 6 2 9 — 17

Holland 16 23 16 13 — 68

Milano — Compton 9, Rose 6, Taylor 2.

Holland — Montelongo 21, Kriczky 14, Kurtz 8, Cross 8, Martinez 7, Gadison 4, Carter 4, Dickey 2.

JV — Holand 36, Milano 20

Other Scores

Salado 62, Burnet 37

Rogers 77, Cameron Yoe 21

Jarrell 62, Lago Vista 49