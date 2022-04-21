HUNTSVILLE — Lake Belton’s Chandler Cooke posted a second straight 3-over-par 74 on Thursday to win the Class 4A Region III boys golf tournament individual title by two strokes as the Broncos wrapped up the team championship at The Bearkat Course.
James Bond (83-78—161) finished third for Lake Belton, which recorded a two-day team score of 660 and advanced to the 4A state tournament for a second season in a row. The Broncos were regional runners-up last year.
Colby Connor (79-87—166), Chase Passentino-Slone (99-89—188) and Hayden Nix (96-97—193) rounded out Lake Belton’s lineup.
Livingston was second at 694 and Sealy third with 704.
Orangefield’s Xander Parks was second between Cooke and Bond at 8-over 150.
The 4A state tournament is May 9-10 at Legends Golf Course.